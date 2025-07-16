Live Nation venues gain Sensory Inclusive certificate

“This is the largest partnership of its kind in live entertainment,” says sensory accessibility and inclusion nonprofit KultureCity

A raft of Live Nation-operated venues in North America have received a Sensory Inclusive certificate, ensuring staff are trained to accommodate guests with sensory needs.

Under a partnership with sensory accessibility and inclusion nonprofit KultureCity, 25 LN venues have gained the credential, with nine more set to follow later this year.

Certified locations are equipped with sensory bags that include noise-reducing headphones, fidget tools, and other resources designed to reduce sensory overload – all of which are available at no cost during events.

Additional features include venue signage to indicate quiet zones and sensory resource pickup points, along with integration into the KultureCity app to help fans plan their visits.

One in six people has sensory needs, for a variety of reasons including Autism, Down Syndrome, ADHD, Cystic Fibrosis, veterans with PTSD and people with dementia.

“We’re committed to making sure fans feel welcome at our venues and we’re extremely proud of this certification”

“This is the largest partnership of its kind in live entertainment,” claims Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity. “By partnering with Live Nation, we are scaling our impact and redefining what it means to create inclusive spaces.”

Live Nation says the initiative is part of a broader commitment to accessibility and hospitality across its venues.

“We’re committed to making sure fans feel welcome at our venues and we’re extremely proud of this certification,” says Karl Adams, head of venue operations for Live Nation. “Thanks to our partnership with KultureCity, our venues are taking a new approach to hospitality and improving fan experience.”

Live Nation’s Sensory Inclusive certified venues include Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront (Richmond, VA), Coca-Cola Amphitheater (Birmingham, AL), Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ), Hollywood Casino Amphitheater (Maryland Heights, MO), MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL) and North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA).

KultureCity has partnerships with 1,800 venues and events worldwide. The US-based nonprofit is currently working with Coldplay on their Music For Spheres tour, providing sensory bags and access to a mobile sensory room.

