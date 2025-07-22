x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Metallica’s stage helps salvage Tomorrowland 2025

A new stage was built for the Belgian electronic music festival in just 36 hours following last week's devastating blaze

By James Hanley on 22 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland's new main stage


Stageco Belgium has lauded the “incredible collaboration” that enabled Tomorrowland’s opening weekend to go ahead despite its devastating main stage fire.

In a considerable feat that again proves the problem solving capabilities of the live music business, a new stage was built for the electronic music festival in just 36 hours following the huge blaze last Wednesday (16 July), which briefly plunged the 2025 gathering into doubt.

HLN reports that components used for the European leg of Metallica’s M72 World Tour, stored in Austria, were airlifted to the event in Boom, Antwerp, overnight. The construction was then carried out by Stageco, Pixelscreen and Prismax, with PRG responsible for the lighting and  Phlippo Productions and Noizboyz handling the sound.

The 70,000-cap event proceeded between 18-20 July, headlined by DJs such as Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Charlotte de Witte and David Guetta, with the 300 x 30ft stage erected in front of the charred remains of the original Orbyz stage.

Garrix wrote on social media: “Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles – and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts.”

Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Willemsen said the “very intimate” new stage includes speakers previously used for Metallica’s 2024 shows.

“With flexibility, creativity and the right drive, we managed to safely and carefully rebuild a new mainstage for Tomorrowland”

“It was a race against time,” she said. “We built a new main stage in 36 hours.”

In a LinkedIn post entitled “When the impossible becomes possible,” Stageco said: “After the heartbreaking news of the devastating fire, we sprang into action. All of us, together.

“Thanks to the incredible collaboration between our own team, the other dedicated vendors and the production/creative team from Tomorrowland, the impossible became possible.

“We’re so proud of what we all accomplished in such a short time. With flexibility, creativity and the right drive, we managed to safely and carefully rebuild a new mainstage for Tomorrowland. The thunderous applause from the Tomorrowland crowd was a truly moving moment, a well-deserved tribute to the entire team.”

No one was injured in last week’s fire and no other parts of the festival site were impacted by the incident, the cause of which is still being investigated.

Tomorrowland Belgium returns for its closing weekend from 25-27 July.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|17 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to go ahead after main stage blaze

Organisers have come up with a Plan B to enable the electronic music spectacular to proceed following the dramatic scenes

News|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

The incident in Boom, Belgium, unfolded less than 48 hours before the opening weekend of the 2025 festival is due to begin

News|04 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to host debut event in China

Set for Shanghai in November, The Magic of Tomorrowland will also mark the electronic music brand's first-ever indoor show

News|05 Feb 2025

Tomorrowland 2025 becomes latest speedy sellout

Tickets have also flown off the shelf for Wacken Open Air, Primavera Sound, Green Man and Electric Picnic

News|26 Mar 2025

Insomniac & Tomorrowland team up for Sphere show

UNITY, which debuts at the Las Vegas venue in August, is the first in a series of planned collaborations between the promoters

Trending Stories

news|21 Jul 2025

Geoff Ellis talks DF Concerts’ busiest ever summer

news|21 Jul 2025

Montreux makes a splash ahead of 60th anniversary

news|18 Jul 2025

Massive Attack lead alliance of artists over Gaza

news|18 Jul 2025

Ultimo sells out Italy’s biggest-ever concert

news|22 Jul 2025

Metallica’s stage helps salvage Tomorrowland 2025

news|22 Jul 2025

Ed Sheeran announces first leg of new Loop Tour

news|21 Jul 2025

London ‘leading the global music scene’

news|22 Jul 2025

Ibiza Rocks pauses events after two deaths

news|18 Jul 2025

BBC Proms’ Sam Jackson: ‘I want to raise eyebrows’

news|21 Jul 2025

Spilt Milk team to launch new Oz country fest

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|17 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to go ahead after main stage blaze

Organisers have come up with a Plan B to enable the electronic music spectacular to proceed following the dramatic scenes

News|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

The incident in Boom, Belgium, unfolded less than 48 hours before the opening weekend of the 2025 festival is due to begin

News|04 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland to host debut event in China

Set for Shanghai in November, The Magic of Tomorrowland will also mark the electronic music brand's first-ever indoor show

News|05 Feb 2025

Tomorrowland 2025 becomes latest speedy sellout

Tickets have also flown off the shelf for Wacken Open Air, Primavera Sound, Green Man and Electric Picnic

News|26 Mar 2025

Insomniac & Tomorrowland team up for Sphere show

UNITY, which debuts at the Las Vegas venue in August, is the first in a series of planned collaborations between the promoters

IQ Jobs Board

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

London, UKFull TimeTBD

Copyright & Licensing ManagerPACE Rights Management

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Head of Technical ProductionLetsgo Entertainment

Madrid, SpainFull TimeNegotiable DOE

Building Safety OfficerWatford Colosseum

Watford, UKPart Time£25.93/hr + Benefits