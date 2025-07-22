Metallica’s stage helps salvage Tomorrowland 2025

A new stage was built for the Belgian electronic music festival in just 36 hours following last week's devastating blaze

Stageco Belgium has lauded the “incredible collaboration” that enabled Tomorrowland’s opening weekend to go ahead despite its devastating main stage fire.

In a considerable feat that again proves the problem solving capabilities of the live music business, a new stage was built for the electronic music festival in just 36 hours following the huge blaze last Wednesday (16 July), which briefly plunged the 2025 gathering into doubt.

HLN reports that components used for the European leg of Metallica’s M72 World Tour, stored in Austria, were airlifted to the event in Boom, Antwerp, overnight. The construction was then carried out by Stageco, Pixelscreen and Prismax, with PRG responsible for the lighting and Phlippo Productions and Noizboyz handling the sound.

The 70,000-cap event proceeded between 18-20 July, headlined by DJs such as Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Charlotte de Witte and David Guetta, with the 300 x 30ft stage erected in front of the charred remains of the original Orbyz stage.

Garrix wrote on social media: “Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles – and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts.”

Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Willemsen said the “very intimate” new stage includes speakers previously used for Metallica’s 2024 shows.

“With flexibility, creativity and the right drive, we managed to safely and carefully rebuild a new mainstage for Tomorrowland”

“It was a race against time,” she said. “We built a new main stage in 36 hours.”

In a LinkedIn post entitled “When the impossible becomes possible,” Stageco said: “After the heartbreaking news of the devastating fire, we sprang into action. All of us, together.

“Thanks to the incredible collaboration between our own team, the other dedicated vendors and the production/creative team from Tomorrowland, the impossible became possible.

“We’re so proud of what we all accomplished in such a short time. With flexibility, creativity and the right drive, we managed to safely and carefully rebuild a new mainstage for Tomorrowland. The thunderous applause from the Tomorrowland crowd was a truly moving moment, a well-deserved tribute to the entire team.”

No one was injured in last week’s fire and no other parts of the festival site were impacted by the incident, the cause of which is still being investigated.

Tomorrowland Belgium returns for its closing weekend from 25-27 July.

