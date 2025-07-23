OFFLIMITS Festival announced as 2025 IFF title partner

The flagship open-format music festival, produced by Theory Eleven Entertainment, launched this year in Abu Dhabi

OFFLIMITS Festival, the flagship open-format music festival launched this year in Abu Dhabi, will be the title partner of IFF 2025.

Produced by Theory Eleven (T11) Entertainment, one of the UAE’s leading event management companies, OFFLIMITS is redefining the live entertainment landscape across the region.

Its inaugural edition delivered in collaboration with Miral and DCT Abu Dhabi welcomed over 30,000 attendees and featured global acts including Ed Sheeran, OneRepublic, Faithless, and Kaiser Chiefs, earning its place as the UAE’s largest and most attended open-format music festival to date.

“OFFLIMITS is more than just a music festival; it’s a cultural movement,” said Sia Farr, CEO and Founder of Theory Eleven. “Through world-class production, genre-spanning lineups, and immersive experiences, we’re building something that reshapes how live entertainment is experienced in the Middle East.”

IFF Co-Founder Greg Parmley said: “We’re thrilled to welcome OFFLIMITS as IFF’s title partner. As an exciting and creatively ambitious event, blazing a trail in one of the fastest growing regions, they are a perfect partner for the world’s largest gathering of festivals and agents.”

“This year’s conference programme is the biggest and most diverse yet”

IFF is an invitation-only event that takes place between 9-11 September 2025, on a dedicated campus in central London. Capped at 1,000 attendees, with more than 50 countries represented, it brings together agents and festivals to do deals, network and discuss the big issues facing the festival industry.

This year’s conference programme is the biggest and most diverse yet and includes a keynote interview with AEG Presents festival boss Jim King, while EXIT Festival will be outlining the challenges of running a festival in the face of political threats.

A series of workshops will be running throughout the event, sharing valuable insights from leaders in the industry, while there will be even more focus on networking with three speed-meeting events, a significant increase in the size of the meeting spaces and a greater range of genre- or region-specific mixers than ever before.

ATC Live, CAA, ITB, Motion, Primary, Pure, Runway, UTA, Wasserman Music and WME will all be setting up offices in and around the IFF campus, with meetings restricted to IFF delegates. A range of agencies will be showcasing their best up-and-coming artists, while Spain and Ireland host Wednesday evening’s showcase, with MVT profiling emerging talent on the closing evening.

Other IFF partners include CTS Eventim, See Tickets, Ticketswap, Tysers Live, iTicket Global, Lowline Entertainment Group and LMP Group.

