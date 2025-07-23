Ozzy Osbourne 1948-2025: ‘A light has gone out’

The music community has shared its debt of gratitude for the legendary Black Sabbath frontman following his death aged 76

The music community has come out in force to salute the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne following the heavy metal icon’s passing less than three weeks after his final show.

The Black Sabbath frontman died yesterday (22 July) in his native UK at the age of 76. His cause of death was not disclosed but he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019.

A statement from manager Sharon Osbourne, his wife of 43 years, and children Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Osbourne’s final live performance took place just 17 days earlier at Black Sabbath’s star-studded farewell concert Back To The Beginning at Villa Park stadium in his home city of Birmingham. The charity show marked the first time the metal legends’ original lineup – Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward – had played together in 20 years.

Hailed as a “true milestone in heavy metal history”, the all-day event hosted a who’s who of rock behemoths including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan and Chad Smith, plus surprise appearances from Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler and Yungblud. The event attracted “phenomenal” demand, with the 42,000 tickets selling out in 10 minutes.

“Literally every artist on the bill that day wanted to see him and he wanted to see them”

Posting on Instagram, Back To The Beginning promoter Andy Copping, Live Nation’s head of UK touring, recalled the already legendary spectacle.

“The amount of people that went into that room to say hello and thank you to him was astonishing,” he said. “Literally every artist on the bill that day wanted to see him and he wanted to see them. Photos were taken, stories were shared and a lot of laughs were had. The world will never be the same again. A light has gone out.”

Speaking to IQ two weeks ago, Copping said the concert was “up there with Live Aid and the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert”, adding: “Where else are we ever going to see so many huge stadium-level artists playing on the same stage on the same day – fantastic! This was without doubt the biggest and best event I have ever been involved with.

“Over three million people attempted to buy a ticket. We could have done 40 stadiums with ease.”

Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates have each paid tribute, while Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who served as the show’s music director, shared a photo of himself with Osbourne, captioned simply: “God bless you Ozzy.”

“We may have lost one of the best, but I join the rest of the world in celebrating a legacy and impact like no other”

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, Black Sabbath have sold more than 75 million albums worldwide. The group, whose longtime agent was Rod MacSween of ITB, originally called it a day following their 2016/17 The End Tour. The run, which grossed $US85 million at the box office from 81 concerts across North America, Europe, Oceania and Latin America, wrapped up in the UK in February 2017 with two nights at NEC Group’s Genting Arena (now BP Pulse Live) in Birmingham.

Former NEC Group veteran Guy Dunstan, who joined Manchester’s Co-op Live as SVP/GM last year, tells IQ: “As a fellow Brummie and Villa fan, I share a huge affinity to Ozzy Osbourne and all he has done for music, heavy metal and beyond. Hosting the final two shows of Black Sabbath’s The End Tour in 2017 during my time at the NEC Group stands proud as one of my career highlights.

“We may have lost one of the best, but I and Co-op Live join the rest of the world in celebrating a legacy and impact like no other. Collectively, we send our condolences to his bandmates, family, and friends.”

Osbourne’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the industry. Live Nation president/CEO Michael Rapino posted on X: “Thank you, Ozzy Osbourne – for the music, the madness, and the memories,” while Live Nation Concerts wrote on Facebook: “We lost a legend today. Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy and impact on music will never be forgotten. RIP to the Prince of Darkness.”

Download Festival added: “After we witnessed his incredible legacy at Back To The Beginning, Ozzy Osbourne has sadly passed away. Rest in Power Prince of Darkness.”

“You were the greatest of all time”

Artists such as Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Ghost praised the vocalist on stage at their own shows last night, with the likes of Elton John, Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, Metallica and the Foo Fighters also paying tribute. British singer-songwriter Yungblud, meanwhile, who covered Black Sabbath’s Changes at Back to The Beginning, described Osbourne as “the greatest of all time”.

“I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room,” he said. “But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all.

“I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

CAA-represented Osbourne, who retired from touring in 2023 due to health reasons, launched the Ozzfest touring festival in the US alongside his wife Sharon in 1996. The brand later expanded to Europe and Japan, with Ozzy headlining the most recent 2018 event in Los Angeles. His final solo outing, the ultimately curtailed No More Tours II, began in North America in spring 2018.

“Two weeks ago, the overwhelming love for him was exemplified by the rock community and his fans at Villa Park in his triumphant final show”

Including his solo work, Osbourne sold more than 100m albums over the course of his career. His 13th and final studio LP Patient Number 9 came out via Sony’s Epic Records in 2022. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – once with Black Sabbath and again as a solo artist.

“Sony Music is deeply saddened by the passing of our legendary recording artist Ozzy Osbourne,” said the label. “He redefined the sound and spirit of rock music and became an unmistakable voice and icon for his millions of fans around the world! Two weeks ago, the overwhelming love for him was exemplified by the rock community and his fans at Villa Park in his triumphant final show.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wonderful close-knit family, friends and his legions of fans. His music will live on.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.