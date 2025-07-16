Post Astroworld, the Foundation is driving for global standardisation in event safety with Showstop Procedure training and certification

The Pink Bows Foundation drives for global standardisation with Showstop Procedure training and certification, as Netflix sheds light on the Astroworld tragedy in its Trainwreck documentary.

With over 200 professionals trained and certified between March and June 2025, the Pink Bows Showstop Procedure course is driving meaningful change in event safety.

This incredible momentum offers a sharp contrast to the concerning failures highlighted in Netflix’s Trainwreck Astroworld documentary.

Stephanie Stegall, Pink Bows Foundation president, comments: “The Netflix Trainwreck documentary made for a difficult watch. Our aim, from the launch of the Pink Bows Foundation, is to make a positive impact on event safety in memory of Madison Dubiski. Steve (Allen) and Mark (Hamilton) are leading our Showstop Procedure initiative to establish a globally standardised safety protocol, gaining incredible feedback.

“We are receiving overwhelming interest and training sessions get booked very quickly, so we are rolling out additional courses in the fall to “keep up with the demand”

Launched in March ‘25, The (Pink Bows Foundation) the Showstop Procedure course wasn’t available at the time of the Astroworld tragedy.

“We can learn from history, but must apply the lessons learned”

Showstop course co-founder Steve Allen states: “Comments in the documentary strongly suggest that ineffective controls for stopping the show, alongside other issues raised in the documentary, which point to its absence contributing significantly to the outcome.

“We can learn from history, but must apply the lessons learned. Our focus is future-facing. I commend our partners, such as Roskilde Festival in Europe and Reddawn in Australia, who are leading the way in embracing improvements, working with us to further enhance their already strong safety measures by hosting courses.

“The collective comments from venues, event production, security and safety professionals who have attended our courses, ring out as a resounding endorsement of a proven, simple, yet extremely effective procedure, to mitigate the foreseeable risk of a life-threatening incident. I’d recommend to all event professionals to embrace this Pink Bows Foundation initiative to reduce the risk of tragic outcomes.”

The aim to establish a standardised global Showstop Procedure across live sports, music and cultural events moved forward with confirmation that the course lands in its third continent.

The Australian course will be held in Sydney, hosted by Reddawn Australia Pty Ltd at the same venue where, in 2001, 16-year-old Jessica Michalik was tragically injured during the Limp Bizkit set at the Big Day Out Festival. She later died from compressive asphyxia.

Visit the Crowd Safety website for details on future Showstop courses.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.