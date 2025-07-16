x

news|16 Jul 2025

Tomorrowland’s main stage destroyed by fire

news|14 Jul 2025

Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun settle tour dispute

news|15 Jul 2025

‘A huge win’: Splash! festival on Doechii coup

news|14 Jul 2025

IAG: ‘The global market is much smaller today’

news|14 Jul 2025

BST Hyde Park 2025 caps ‘historic year for London’

feature|15 Jul 2025

Greener, leaner, smarter: The future of venues

news|16 Jul 2025

Wasserman on Lewis Capaldi’s emotional return

news|15 Jul 2025

Plans unveiled for 9,000-cap Barcelona venue

news|14 Jul 2025

Weather triggers festival noise complaints

news|16 Jul 2025

Ye fans demand refunds after chaotic Shanghai gig

Burna Boy Co-op Live
Promoted|27 May 2025

Glory days: Co-op Live powers into year two

As a new report highlights the venue's £1.3bn economic contribution, SVP/GM Guy Dunstan details what's next for the UK's largest arena

Promoted|13 Mar 2025

Australian Music Venue Foundation launches

Inspired by the UK's Music Venue Trust, the new not-for-profit organisation will represent the interests of grassroots music venues

Rock in Rio Lisboa 2016, Lisbon, LiveXLive
Promoted|21 Feb 2025

Rock in Rio Lisboa unveils raft of improvements

After a mixed response to the festival's new home in 2024, organisers have detailed site changes for the next edition

Promoted|11 Mar 2025

€120m earmarked for Düsseldorf venue improvements

"No other location in Germany is so committed to developing existing venues," says Michael Brill of promoter and venue operator D.LIVE

Tinderbox festival in Denmark
Promoted|29 May 2025

Danish live industry’s economic impact revealed

A new report reveals Denmark's touring business is responsible for 63% of the music industry's annual contribution

