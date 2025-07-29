Records tumble for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

The superstar has made history with her transatlantic trek, which concluded last weekend

Beyoncé closed the curtain on her Cowboy Carter Tour last Saturday (26 July), having set a raft of new records across the globe.

The transatlantic trek has become the highest-grossing country tour of all time, having garnered US$400 million from 32 sold-out stadium shows in North America, the UK and Europe.

The nine-city run, which attracted more than 1.5 million fans, saw Beyoncé extend two records as the highest-grossing Black artist of all time and the highest-grossing R&B artist of all time.

The 43-year-old also becomes the first woman and the first American artist to have two separate tours gross over $400 million, joining Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Ed Sheeran among all acts.

More than 30 venue records were shattered across the outing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and more.

The tour saw Beyoncé deliver a nearly three-hour set each night, comprising 42 songs from across her catalogue and featuring special guests such as JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, Ms. Tina Knowles, Shaboozey, The Mayyas, and Destiny’s Child.

More than 350 crew members, including her two daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, worked on the outing, which was in support of her Grammy Award-winning album Cowboy Carter.

The Cowboy Carter Tour was produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

Renaissance World Tour, which ran for 56 shows compared to Cowboy Carter Tour’s routing of 32, was the second highest-grossing tour of 2023 and is still Beyoncé’s highest-grossing and best-selling outing to date.

