x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Records tumble for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

The superstar has made history with her transatlantic trek, which concluded last weekend

By Lisa Henderson on 29 Jul 2025

Beyoncé


image © Julian Dakdouk and Raven Varona

Beyoncé closed the curtain on her Cowboy Carter Tour last Saturday (26 July), having set a raft of new records across the globe.

The transatlantic trek has become the highest-grossing country tour of all time, having garnered US$400 million from 32 sold-out stadium shows in North America, the UK and Europe.

The nine-city run, which attracted more than 1.5 million fans, saw Beyoncé extend two records as the highest-grossing Black artist of all time and the highest-grossing R&B artist of all time.

The 43-year-old also becomes the first woman and the first American artist to have two separate tours gross over $400 million, joining Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Ed Sheeran among all acts.

More than 30 venue records were shattered across the outing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and more.

The transatlantic trek has become the highest-grossing country tour of all time, having garnered US$400 million

The tour saw Beyoncé deliver a nearly three-hour set each night, comprising 42 songs from across her catalogue and featuring special guests such as JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus, Ms. Tina Knowles, Shaboozey, The Mayyas, and Destiny’s Child.

More than 350 crew members, including her two daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, worked on the outing, which was in support of her Grammy Award-winning album Cowboy Carter.

The Cowboy Carter Tour was produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation.

Renaissance World Tour, which ran for 56 shows compared to Cowboy Carter Tour’s routing of 32, was the second highest-grossing tour of 2023 and is still Beyoncé’s highest-grossing and best-selling outing to date.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|03 Feb 2025

Beyoncé unveils Cowboy Carter stadium tour

Less than 24 hours after her milestone win at the Grammys, the superstar has revealed dates for her hotly anticipated 2025 outing

News|10 Feb 2025

Beyoncé announces new Cowboy Carter Tour dates

The Texan has announced a fifth and sixth night in London and a third night in Chicago, Paris and Atlanta ahead of this week's onsale

News|06 Jun 2025

Cowboy Charter: Country music’s unstoppable growth

As the genre infiltrates the mainstream, promoters around the world are looking to fill festival headline slots, arenas, and increasingly stadiums, with its superstars

Cowboy Carter Tour: Night one at Stade de France
News|24 Jun 2025

Beyoncé continues record-breaking streak in France

The superstar collected a trio of records from her three-night stand at Stade de France in Paris

News|26 Mar 2025

Lady Gaga announces The Mayhem Ball arena tour

The 14-time Grammy Award winner has unveiled dates in North America and Europe for her first arena run since 2018

Trending Stories

news|28 Jul 2025

Drake cancels Co-op Live gig at last minute

feature|25 Jul 2025

Great Southern Land: Australia market report

news|25 Jul 2025

Royal Albert Hall CEO outlines three-point plan

news|25 Jul 2025

Tour news: Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Biffy Clyro

news|28 Jul 2025

EXIT strategy: Serbian fest heads to Egypt

news|29 Jul 2025

Lay & play: The secrets of Wembley’s record summer

news|25 Jul 2025

Financial pressure grows for Dutch venues

news|29 Jul 2025

Records tumble for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

news|28 Jul 2025

Paléo VP: ‘The pressure is tremendous’

feature|28 Jul 2025

Great Southern Land: Australia market report – part 2

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|03 Feb 2025

Beyoncé unveils Cowboy Carter stadium tour

Less than 24 hours after her milestone win at the Grammys, the superstar has revealed dates for her hotly anticipated 2025 outing

News|10 Feb 2025

Beyoncé announces new Cowboy Carter Tour dates

The Texan has announced a fifth and sixth night in London and a third night in Chicago, Paris and Atlanta ahead of this week's onsale

News|06 Jun 2025

Cowboy Charter: Country music’s unstoppable growth

As the genre infiltrates the mainstream, promoters around the world are looking to fill festival headline slots, arenas, and increasingly stadiums, with its superstars

Cowboy Carter Tour: Night one at Stade de France
News|24 Jun 2025

Beyoncé continues record-breaking streak in France

The superstar collected a trio of records from her three-night stand at Stade de France in Paris

News|26 Mar 2025

Lady Gaga announces The Mayhem Ball arena tour

The 14-time Grammy Award winner has unveiled dates in North America and Europe for her first arena run since 2018

IQ Jobs Board

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

UK / HybridFull TimeTBD

Copyright & Licensing ManagerPACE Rights Management

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive