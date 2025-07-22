Nonstop party: Electric Castle’s 24-hour pledge

The Romanian festival's Renate Rozenberg runs the rule over a year of innovation for the round the clock 50,000-cap event

Electric Castle is sticking with its 24-hour “brand” as ticket sales for 2026 get off to a rapid start, the festival’s Renate Rozenberg tells IQ.

The 50,000-cap Romanian music festival’s most recent edition took place at the 17th century Bánffy Castle in Transylvania, from 16-20 July. More than 200 acts performed across 10 stages, including Justin Timberlake, Queens of the Stone Age, Yungblud, Justice, Bicep present Chroma, Rudimental and Shaggy.

And despite the logistical challenges of operating around the clock, Rozenberg says the festival is determined to stick to what brought it to the party when launching in 2013.

“It is difficult, especially after 12 years. But at the same time, it’s our brand and is one of the things that people love about the festival – especially those coming from Western Europe,” she says. “We have plenty of people coming from the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, and one of the things they are looking for is the 24-hour experience. They don’t want to go home at 1am and go to sleep or take a break, it’s always, ‘What’s next?'”

She adds: “It puts pressure on logistics and the booking team because we don’t have major budgets, but we do have to cover 24 hours for five days. Okay, maybe not all stages are open for 24 hours, but you have at least four going nonstop. But it’s something we’re going to keep in spite of our old bones, because it just comes with the territory.”

“I’m so proud that people found a friend in Electric Castle”

Rozenberg says the attendance, which averaged around 40,000 per day, was up year-on-year, with the days headlined by Timberlake and Yungblud proving particularly big draws.

“It was an amazing edition,” she says. “The challenges were high – we had heavy rain for the first two days, and then it was too hot for the other days, but in terms of people, we had more than last year. Overall, it was where we wanted it to be.”

An innovation saw the festival activate a “safety line” for visitors to report emergencies, plus a new dedicated crew, the Red Team, ready to help at anytime.

“This year, we decided to introduce a safety line – a direct number you can call whenever you feel like you’re in a vulnerable situation, or see a potential danger in the festival,” says Rozenberg. “We worked with a group of trained psychologists on the safety line, and we discovered that it was much needed. A person with autism, for example, could call us at such a moment and say, ‘I’m feeling a little bit of pressure, and I really need to talk with someone to calm me down.’ I’m so proud that people found a friend in Electric Castle.”

Organisers have also made strides in terms of accessibility measures, including repositioning the dedicated viewing platform at the event for attendees with disabilities.

“We are not perfect. We still have a lot of work to do and each year we say, ‘What more can we do?'”

“They had the ultra VIP view,” says Rozenberg. “That’s the best place to be – just above front of house – to see everything and they were so enchanted. It was such a good vibe.

“We are not perfect. We still have a lot of work to do and each year we say, ‘What more can we do? What can we change? Because it’s not easy for them in Romania and it’s important for us that, at least at Electric Castle, they will find a world more suitable for them than the rest of the society offers at the moment.”

While progress has been made in terms of perceptions internationally, boosted by the success of festivals such as hip-hop spectacular Beach, Please! as well as headline shows by artists of the calibre of Coldplay, Rozenberg believes Romania is still underestimated as a live music market.

“It’s not as bad as when we were trying to convince artists ten years ago,” she says. “I remember talking with managers who would say, ‘We are not touring in Eastern Europe, we’re only doing one concert in Austria.’ And I was like, ‘Austria is not Eastern Europe! Please come closer!’

“A lot has changed in a decade, but it’s sad that big artists have to come in order to convince others, because I hear dozens of acts saying it’s hard to find crowds as excited as in Romania, Bulgaria and so on. We still have a hunger, so for an artist, it should be a beautiful experience. Okay, maybe the music market is not that big, but if you’re not doing Electric Castle or other festivals here, you won’t help the Romanian industry grow.”

“Every year, we make sure that we have an artist from Romania on the main stage every day”

Indeed, this year’s schedule included a showcase of Lăutărească music on the main stage, and Rozenberg’s wish is to provide a platform for domestic acts to grow hand in hand with the festival.

“We want that to be one of our legacies,” she says. “Every year, we make sure that we have an artist from Romania on the main stage every day. This year, for example, we wanted to put two artists on before Justin Timberlake because it was important for us to offer them that exposure. So we talked with the artist’s management and he picked two of our suggestions, and it was beautiful.

“We want big names to come to help festivals grow, but also encourage our local market to grow. Everything is connected.”

Tickets for next July’s festival are currently available for the super early bird rate of €109.

“We have never sold as many tickets in the presale before,” reports Rozenberg. “It’s still going on, so I don’t have the final numbers yet, but people are really excited to come back to Electric Castle. If we can touch a certain category of people and let them enjoy the music, I think our mission is done. It’s more than just bringing more people and artists next year, it’s about spreading the joy at a larger level. That is what I dream about Electric Castle.”

