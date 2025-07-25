US rock band’s show axed for ‘political reasons’

Low Cut Connie have been dropped from the lineup of the Rockin' the River concert series in Wilkes-Barre, PA

A US rock band have claimed they were dropped from a concert series in Pennsylvania due to “political reasons”.

Philadelphia-based Low Cut Connie were set to star at Rockin’ the River in Wilkes-Barre tonight (25 July), but were pulled from the lineup earlier this week, with organisers saying they wanted the event to be “free of politics and propaganda”.

“For the first time ever, my show has been cancelled for ‘political’ reasons,” posted the group’s frontman Adam Weiner on Facebook. “The promoters in Luzerne County, PA feel that this weekend’s Low Cut Connie show in Wilkes-Barre will be too controversial and polarising. Low Cut Connie shows are quite the opposite!!”

Shedding further light on the situation in a social media video, Weiner said: “If you’ve been to a Low Cut Connie show, you know that on stage I speak about diversity… I truly, truly believe in diversity. It is the American way. I also use the word inclusion. People don’t like that word, but I will continue to use it because everyone is welcome at a Low Cut Connie show.

“Inclusion and diversity should not be dirty words, and I will not stop using them or apologise for speaking about diversity and inclusion.”

“Our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda”

Weiner added he had recently released a protest song against the policies of the Trump administration called Livin’ in the USA, which “speaks to the terror, the unease, the fear that so many people in the United States are experiencing right now because of these ICE raids that are absolutely inhumane and anti-American”.

“I will not stop speaking about that for all these reasons, the organisers of this event feel that my show is too controversial, it’s going to alienate people and be too polarising, and so they cancelled the show,” he said. “I think it’s a cowardly choice. I think they made the wrong decision. It’s a missed opportunity, actually, to demonstrate that we can actually do free public events where we bring people together.”

The Arrival Artists-booked group, who were replaced by AC/DC and Meat Loaf tribute acts on the bill, were still paid their US$10,000 (€8,500) fee, county manager Romilda Crocamo told local newspaper the Times Leader.

“Our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda,” said Crocamo.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.