x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

US rock band’s show axed for ‘political reasons’

Low Cut Connie have been dropped from the lineup of the Rockin' the River concert series in Wilkes-Barre, PA

By James Hanley on 25 Jul 2025


image © Flickr/Gus Philippas/WFUV

A US rock band have claimed they were dropped from a concert series in Pennsylvania due to “political reasons”.

Philadelphia-based Low Cut Connie were set to star at Rockin’ the River in Wilkes-Barre tonight (25 July), but were pulled from the lineup earlier this week, with organisers saying they wanted the event to be “free of politics and propaganda”.

“For the first time ever, my show has been cancelled for ‘political’ reasons,” posted the group’s frontman Adam Weiner on Facebook. “The promoters in Luzerne County, PA feel that this weekend’s Low Cut Connie show in Wilkes-Barre will be too controversial and polarising. Low Cut Connie shows are quite the opposite!!”

Shedding further light on the situation in a social media video, Weiner said: “If you’ve been to a Low Cut Connie show, you know that on stage I speak about diversity… I truly, truly believe in diversity. It is the American way. I also use the word inclusion. People don’t like that word, but I will continue to use it because everyone is welcome at a Low Cut Connie show.

“Inclusion and diversity should not be dirty words, and I will not stop using them or apologise for speaking about diversity and inclusion.”

“Our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda”

Weiner added he had recently released a protest song against the policies of the Trump administration called Livin’ in the USA, which “speaks to the terror, the unease, the fear that so many people in the United States are experiencing right now because of these ICE raids that are absolutely inhumane and anti-American”.

“I will not stop speaking about that for all these reasons, the organisers of this event feel that my show is too controversial, it’s going to alienate people and be too polarising, and so they cancelled the show,” he said. “I think it’s a cowardly choice. I think they made the wrong decision. It’s a missed opportunity, actually, to demonstrate that we can actually do free public events where we bring people together.”

The Arrival Artists-booked group, who were replaced by AC/DC and Meat Loaf tribute acts on the bill, were still paid their US$10,000 (€8,500) fee, county manager Romilda Crocamo told local newspaper the Times Leader.

“Our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda,” said Crocamo.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|07 May 2025

US Latin festival axed over ‘political climate’

Organisers of Chicago's Michelada Fest cited uncertainty with artist visas, adding to a recent trend for international touring musicians

News|30 Jun 2025

Rüfüs Du Sol Madrid show axed due to extreme heat

The band's Brunch Electronik Madrid DJ set was called off following a weather alert implying "a serious and imminent risk to public safety"

News|04 Mar 2025

EXIT mulls exile from Serbia amid political pressure

Organisers told IQ that this year's edition may be the last in Serbia due to its support of student protests

News|11 Jul 2025

‘Political activism is very welcome at Roskilde’

CEO Signe Lopdrup looks back on a "tremendous" year for the Danish festival – and sets out its stance on politically-charged performances

Slash, Guns N' Roses (GNR), Daigo Oliva
News|27 May 2025

Guns N’ Roses deliver Saudi’s biggest rock show

"Bringing a band of Guns N’ Roses’ stature for a standalone rock concert of this scale is a landmark moment," says promoter MDLBEAST

Trending Stories

news|22 Jul 2025

Metallica’s stage helps salvage Tomorrowland 2025

news|23 Jul 2025

Jim King promoted to CEO of AEG Presents UK

news|24 Jul 2025

Sziget reacts after Kneecap banned from Hungary

news|24 Jul 2025

PRG reflects on Tomorrowland main stage drama

news|22 Jul 2025

Ed Sheeran announces first leg of new Loop Tour

news|21 Jul 2025

Geoff Ellis talks DF Concerts’ busiest ever summer

news|24 Jul 2025

AEG Presents, Groupe Combat acquire We Love Green

news|21 Jul 2025

Montreux makes a splash ahead of 60th anniversary

news|24 Jul 2025

Latin artist Ana Mena set to make history in Asia

news|22 Jul 2025

Rock in Japan founder Yoichi Shibuya dies

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|07 May 2025

US Latin festival axed over ‘political climate’

Organisers of Chicago's Michelada Fest cited uncertainty with artist visas, adding to a recent trend for international touring musicians

News|30 Jun 2025

Rüfüs Du Sol Madrid show axed due to extreme heat

The band's Brunch Electronik Madrid DJ set was called off following a weather alert implying "a serious and imminent risk to public safety"

News|04 Mar 2025

EXIT mulls exile from Serbia amid political pressure

Organisers told IQ that this year's edition may be the last in Serbia due to its support of student protests

News|11 Jul 2025

‘Political activism is very welcome at Roskilde’

CEO Signe Lopdrup looks back on a "tremendous" year for the Danish festival – and sets out its stance on politically-charged performances

Slash, Guns N' Roses (GNR), Daigo Oliva
News|27 May 2025

Guns N’ Roses deliver Saudi’s biggest rock show

"Bringing a band of Guns N’ Roses’ stature for a standalone rock concert of this scale is a landmark moment," says promoter MDLBEAST

IQ Jobs Board

Bars Manager229

London, UKFull Time£37K - £40K

Assistant Manager, Technical ProductionScottish Event Campus

Glasgow, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Clubs Booker / PromoterElectric Group

UK / HybridFull TimeTBD

Copyright & Licensing ManagerPACE Rights Management

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive