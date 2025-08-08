Brian Eno reveals Together for Palestine lineup

Damon Albarn, Jamie xx, King Krule, Sampha, James Blake, Hot Chip, and many others will perform at the London benefit concert in September

Brian Eno has assembled a star-studded lineup for Together for Palestine, a benefit concert to provide humanitarian relief for those in Palestine.

Damon Albarn, Jamie xx, King Krule, Sampha, James Blake, Hot Chip, Bastille, Cat Burns, and Eno himself have joined the bill of the 17 September event, which is set to be staged at London’s 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley.

Together for Palestine is raising money for Choose Love, a UK charity working with partner organisations in Gaza to deliver food, medical supplies and other support. The entire ticket price, excluding fees, will be donated.

“In the face of the horrors of Gaza, silence becomes complicity,” Eno says. “Artists have always helped societies to point out injustice and imagine better futures. That’s why this concert matters. It’s time for us to come together—not just to raise our voices, but to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

The concert will feature performances from a mix of British and Palestinian artists, with Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman, Greentea Peng, Mabel, Nai Barghouti, Obongjayar, Paloma Faith, and Rachel Chinouriri also slated to perform.

Rina Sawayama, Riz Ahmed, and PinkPantheress will make appearances, with more performers expected to be announced.

“I, like everyone with a heart, have felt despair and helplessness at the reports coming out of Gaza and the West Bank over these last days, months, and years,” Albarn said. “A genocide unfolding in real time on our screens… Music has taken me around the world, it is the sum of everything I know and trust and believe in—respect, collaboration, shared experience. I am grateful for this opportunity to act in solidarity with the Palestinian people and also celebrate the music and culture from the region. I hope everyone will join us.”

“We aim to raise millions more for these heroes, to help them continue their life-saving work”

Choose Love CEO Josie Fernandez-Marelli says: “In the last 20 months, Palestinian organisations partners supported people with food, water, urgent medical support and more – often without having slept, eaten or having the right equipment. With this event, we aim to raise millions more for these heroes, to help them continue their life-saving work, and send with those funds a message of solidarity, hope and gratitude.”

Eno is co-organising the event alongside Khalid Abdalla, Khaled Ziada, and Tracey Seaward. Last month, the English musician/activist joined a growing alliance of artists speaking out over Gaza, led by Massive Attack, Kneecap, Fontaines D.C., and Eno.

Additional benefit gigs for Palestine are expected to land in London in the coming months.

Following the success of last year’s Gig for Gaza at Brixton Academy, Paul Weller is set to programme another night of ‘music and solidarity’ at Troxy on 17 October to raise money for the cause. The evening will feature Primal Scream, Inhaler, Maverick Sabre, and Weller himself, with proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestinians and Gaza Forever.

Billy Bragg will bring together the likes of Jamie Webster, Antony Szmierek, Reverend & The Makers and Big Special for Days Like These at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 20 September, with funds being raised for Amos Trust.

