Together for Palestine Wembley benefit raises £1.5m+

More than 150 cultural figures from across the globe came together for a UK benefit concert to provide humanitarian relief for those in Palestine.

Held last night (17 September) at London’s 12,500-cap OVO Arena Wembley, Together for Palestine was independently organised by T4PEvents in aid of Choose Love, a UK charity working with partner organisations in Gaza to deliver food, medical supplies and other support.

Almost £1.5 million has been raised so far from ticket sales and private donations since the event was announced seven weeks ago, with every penny to be distributed to Palestinian-led organisations such as Taawon, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and Palestine Medical Relief Service.

In one of the evening’s most memorable moments, executive producer Brian Eno assembled a superstar ensemble including Damon Albarn, Paul Weller, Adnan Joubran, Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor and Nadine Shah for a specially composed piece of music, before delivering a reading of the Khaled Juma poem Oh Rascal Children of Gaza. Albarn also joined the London Arab Orchestra and ​​Juzour Dance Collective on keys to play a medley of Palestinian traditional songs.

Eno co-organised the event alongside Khalid Abdalla, Khaled Ziada, and Tracey Seaward.

The visual language of the concert was guided by Gazan painter Malak Mattar, who opened the show alongside Guz Khan and Riz Ahmed, detailing how she had chosen to turn the stage into a canvas for contemporary Palestinian art.

Neneh Cherry, Greentea Peng and Bastille’s Dan Smith united for a rendition of 7 Seconds

Acts also included Palestinian singer and songwriter Saint Levant, followed by Celeste who gave a piano-led rendition of her new single Woman Of Faces. Other collaborations included Neneh Cherry, Greentea Peng and Bastille’s Dan Smith, who united for a rendition of 7 Seconds, while Cat Burns and Rachel Chinouriri performed Even together. The bill also included Paloma Faith, PinkPantheress, Mabel, Leigh-Anne, Jamie xx, Sampha and James Blake, among others.

The night’s final performance came from Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, who performed her ballad Olive Branch (Ghosn Zeytoun), joined by her brother and co-writer Feras on piano.

Meanwhile, Annie Lennox provided a special pre-recorded, one-off performance of her hit single Why?, changing the ending with new lyrics, and Portishead also shared an exclusive filmed performance of their track, Roads.

In addition, actor Richard Gere was joined by medics who have served on the ground in Gaza, while other speakers included Eric Cantona and Mahmoud Sarsak, Benedict Cumberbatch, Amer Hlehel and Ruth Negga, Florence Pugh, Guy Pearce, Motaz Malhees, Amer Hlehel and Inua Ellams, Louis Theroux and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Since the beginning of 2024, Choose Love has raised $5.4m to support people in Gaza, the West Bank and surrounding regions. Speaking ahead of the event, the charity’s CEO Josie Fernandez-Marelli said: “In the last 20 months, Palestinian organisations partners supported people with food, water, urgent medical support and more – often without having slept, eaten or having the right equipment.

“With this event, we aim to raise millions more for these heroes, to help them continue their life-saving work, and send with those funds a message of solidarity, hope and gratitude.”

