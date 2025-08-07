CAA’s Yungblud strategy: ‘Anything is achievable’

In an interview with IQ, the singer's agents Paul Franklin & David Ball talk Bludfest, Back to the Beginning and long-term goals

CAA agents Paul Franklin and David Ball tell IQ that Yungblud is destined for even bigger things after the “once-in-a-generation” singer-songwriter won over a new wave of rock fans this summer.

It has been a defining few months for the Gen Z star, real name Dom Harrison, who brought his “affordable” AEG-backed festival Bludfest back to the UK’s Milton Keynes’ National Bowl in June, coinciding with the release of his fourth album Idols.

He went on to deliver a show-stealing performance of Black Sabbath’s Changes at Back to the Beginning in Birmingham in July, before stepping in for Sam Fender as headliner of Belgium’s Rock Werchter later that same day.

In addition, the 28-year-old today opened his own central London venue, Beautifully Romanticised Accidentally Traumatised, and has his first European arena headline tour lined up for this autumn.

The CAA duo say the artist’s live development has been supported by a long-term strategy developed in tandem with Yungblud and his management at Locomotion/Special Projects.

Here, IQ sits down with Franklin and Ball to learn more about Yungblud’s journey so far, the impact of Bludfest and Back to the Beginning, and their “ultimate goal” for the British rocker…

“This has always been a measured campaign with priority to build his fanbase with headline touring from the offset”

What were your first impressions of Yungblud?

Paul Franklin: “I first started working with Dom in 2016. I went to a small London rehearsal studio and was totally blown away with this 19-year-old young man. I remember the day as if it was yesterday. He had unbelievable confidence and self belief and even at that very early stage you could tell he was born to perform and entertain.

“After playing around six tracks – we chatted for a couple of hours and could see from that first moment that he had a burning desire to be successful and would do all he could to achieve this. We totally connected and as we left the studio, shook hands and agreed on the spot to work together.”

How have you managed his live career up to this stage?

David Ball: “Dom has always had an incredible work ethic. CAA started working with Yungblud in late 2016, over a year prior to his debut EP release through UMG. Wherever the music was reacting, he went to the market and Dom was selling out his own headline shows in the Netherlands and Germany – after early slots at Lowlands & Reeperbahn – before he ever sold out a show in the UK.

“Promo trips to Australia followed as did more sold out shows and game-changing slots at festivals like Splendour in the Grass. It was always the plan with his team at Locomotion/Special Projects to build a truly global fanbase from the ground up.”

PF: “This has always been a measured campaign with priority to build his fanbase with headline touring from the offset. We wanted to build a community of fans who would grow with him. We know we have this incredibly dedicated, core fanbase that believes in him and he wants to continue to deliver for them whether it be through his music, live performances , clothing range, etc, the list is endless.

“We took a methodical approach to build his headline touring business with priority on the size of venues, as a sellout tour with a red hot ticket was vital to keep creating demand. This was always integral to the growth of Yungblud.”

“Dom identified a problem, which was that the price of tickets for festivals was way too expensive”

Bludfest launched in 2024. Did you take much convincing about the concept?

PF: “We loved the Bludfest concept from day one – I spoke many times with Dom and had total belief we could make this something special. Dom was so incredibly passionate about Bludfest and we wanted to support him through every step of the way whilst making sure we used our expertise, creativity and energy to fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

“The Yungblud fans mean everything to him so apart from making this the best experience, Dom identified a problem, which was that the price of tickets for festivals was way too expensive and – combined with the cost-of-living crisis – we had to make this event affordable for his fanbase.

“There have now been two hugely successful Bludfest events at Milton Keynes Bowl and we are planning further Bludfest events in other countries as the brand will continue to grow. There is no limit to what Bludfest can achieve.”

What is the strategy for the Idols tour?

DB: “We’ve always tried to play the right rooms at the right time and be creative in our approach to getting to the next level. In 2021, when the UK market was finally started to react to Dom, we opted for a residency approach in London to really gauge demand in the market, ending up with an incredible five-night stand at the Kentish Town Forum, selling over 10,000 tickets.

“Sold out shows followed at Alexandra Palace and Wembley Arena, so when the Idols campaign came around we knew it was the right time make the jump to The O2 and all main arenas. At the time of writing, the first tours on this cycle have been announced in the UK, mainland Europe and the US have sold over 250,000 tickets combined, with more markets to announce in the coming months.”

PF: “Idols is such a special, anthemic album. We knew this would connect worldwide, as has been the case and given Dom his third #1 album. This album has to be played in an arena or outdoor setting and the reaction has been phenomenal. We are on course to sell the UK and European arena tour out eight months in advance and working out next steps for 2026 with selective outdoor plays around festival opportunities and further arena plays. We are looking to play new markets as well as consolidating existing markets to break Yungblud everywhere as the ultimate goal.”

“Not only did he silence some critics, the public are now seeing him as the once-in-a-generation performer that he truly is”

What has been the impact of Yungblud’s performance at Back to the Beginning?

PF: “The Back to the Beginning performance has shown to the world what an incredible performer and singer Dom is. He took that one song and transformed it into a moment that will always be remembered. It has attracted a new audience and was one of the major highlights of the day. It’s quite staggering the impact that performance has had with so many people reaching out to me, some in tears of how the performance moved them. It was a special day all round for Dom as he had to leave immediately from site to fly to Belgium to headline Rock Werchter that night!”

DB: “It is incredibly satisfying to see Dom getting the plaudits he so richly deserves for such an outstanding performance. Not only did he silence some critics, the public are now seeing him as the once-in-a-generation performer that he truly is – and the phone hasn’t stopped ringing since.”

What can he go on to achieve from here?

DB: “At still just 28 years old, the possibilities are endless. He is a true performer in every sense of the world and whether it’s singing, acting, composing, nothing is off the table.”

PF: “Dom is completely authentic, an incredible songwriter, performer and a prolific entrepreneur – a true artist in every sense of the word. He is one of the hardest working artists I’ve ever worked with and one of the best performers out there – he gives absolutely everything. We always saw Dom as a worldwide artist and the plan is working well with arena and stadium options building around the globe, interspersed with headlining festivals. There is no limit to what he can achieve.

“Behind Dom is an incredible management team: Locomotion/Special Projects, led by Tommas Arnby and Adam Wood, are a force to be reckoned with. Every day is a new adventure, new plan, a new creative drive to move Dom’s career forward and they are a joy to work with. We have constant dialogue to keep breaking down barriers with the joint belief that anything is achievable.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.