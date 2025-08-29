Everybody Screams for Florence + The Machine 2026 tour
The Florence Welch-led rock band will hit the road next year, playing arenas across the UK and EU in support of its forthcoming album
News By Hanna Ellington | 29 August 2025
Florence + The Machine will hit the road next year in support of the rock band’s sixth studio album, Everybody Scream.
The 18-show arena tour will traverse the UK and EU, including two nights at London’s The O2 (cap. 20,000) and stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Vienna, Prague, and Berlin.
The Everybody Scream outing begins on 6 February at Belfast’s SSE Arena (11,000), running through stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, and London before wrapping the UK portion at Manchester’s Co-op Live (23,500).
The European run begins on 22 February at Paris’s Accor Arena (20,300), continues through Antwerp, Amsterdam, Cologne, Vienna, Munich, Prague, and Krakow, and closes at Berlin’s Uber Arena (17,000). Paris Paloma is set to support across all dates.
Everybody Screams is due for release on Halloween, 31 October. Presale for the tour begins 3 September, followed by general sale on 5 September.
The outing will be the band’s first since the 2022-23 Dance Fever Tour that saw the group play festivals and headline shows across North America, Europe and Oceania.
During that run, Welch ended the band’s UK run after breaking her foot on stage, and later had ‘life-saving’ surgery for an undisclosed reason ahead of the tour’s closure.
Florence + The Machine is represented worldwide ex-NA by CAA’s Emma Banks, and in North America by UTA’s Jeffrey Hasson, Sam Kirby Yoh, and Eli Hanavan.
The full list of Everybody Screams shows is as follows:
February 2026
6 – Belfast – SSE Arena
8 – Birmingham – bp pulse Live
9 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro
11- Newcastle – Utilita Arena
13 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena
14 – Sheffield – Utilita Arena
16 – London – The O2
17 – London – The O2
20 – Manchester – Co-op Live
22 – Paris – Accor Arena
23 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis
25 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
26 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena
March 2026
2 – Vienna – Stadthalle
4 – Munich – Olympiahalle
5 – Prague – 02 Arena
7 – Krakow – Tauron Arena
9 – Berlin – Uber Arena
