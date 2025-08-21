FEST Team-Charmenko deal called off

Bulgaria’s FEST Team’s protracted acquisition of Istanbul-headquartered Charmenko has been called off, the companies have confirmed to IQ.

Sofia-based full-service promoter FEST Team has promoted concerts by the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Ed Sheeran, Guns N’ Roses, Rod Stewart and Robbie Williams, and organises Bulgaria’s biggest rock and metal festival Hills of Rock.

In February this year, it said it had finalised the purchase of Eastern European promoter, talent buyer and artist agency Charmenko, with plans to “establish a solid and well-structured network for mini-tours for developing or new artists across Eastern Europe”. But in a joint statement to IQ, the firms say the deal, which was first announced last summer, will no longer go ahead.

Charmenko is exploring other options for the future ownership of the company

“FEST Team Bulgaria has decided not to proceed with its acquisition of Charmenko. The two companies are continuing their close cooperation on booking and promoting. Charmenko is exploring other options for the future ownership of the company.”

No further details were given regarding the deal’s collapse. The two companies previously maintained a co-promoting partnership in the Baltic States and Bulgaria.

Founded by Nick Hobbs in London in the 1980s, Charmenko relocated to Istanbul in 2003. The firm later opened offices in Czechia and Poland (2004), Serbia (2018), and Croatia (2021), and has organised shows with acts such as Ed Sheeran, Måneskin, The Chainsmokers, Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein, Green Day, Die Antwoord, Central Cee, Franz Ferdinand, Sting, Tame Impala and Iron Maiden.

