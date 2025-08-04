Imagine Dragons’ European stadium tour draws 1.5m

The recently concluded sold-out Loom Tour marked the Las Vegas rock band's biggest headline outing on the continent to date

Imagine Dragons have put the seal on one of 2025’s biggest European stadium tours after playing to more than 1.5 million fans across the continent.

The sold-out 29-date Loom Tour, which ran from May to July, marked the American rock band’s biggest European headline outing to date. The trek stopped off in markets such as Italy, Switzerland, Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Czechia, Hungary, Portugal, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Poland and England, breaking multiple records in the process

Promoted by Live Nation, it represented the culmination of over a decade of growth for the Dan Reynolds-fronted group in Europe, having built a fanbase from small club shows.

“It’s the core job of a promoter to work with an act and help develop them to the highest level they can achieve and every one of our European promoters has believed in and championed this band, contributing to their growth,” says Shane Bourbonnais, Live Nation’s SVP touring, global touring.

“It’s taken collaboration and great local relationships to build this success story across the continent, but from day one of working with this band, we knew how hard working they were. They hold nothing back on stage, night after night and it’s a pleasure to watch and be a part of, and it’s why over 1.5 million fans in Europe have seen them on this stadium tour.”

The Las Vegas-hailing trio are represented worldwide by Corrie Martin and James Whitting of Wasserman Music.

“They have put the groundwork into touring the whole of Europe for the last 12 years,” Whitting tells IQ. “The band have played over 250 shows and have always delivered an incredible show and have gone deep into some of the countries we played many times. Not just playing the capital cities every time, but building the whole region through headline touring growing into arenas then by playing greenfield sites, some stadiums and headlining festivals, the stepping stones to get her, so this run was the logical next step.

No doubt their stadium era will continue for a long time – long live the Dragons!”

“The sales have been phenomenal, breaking some attendance records along the way on this tour also and seeing the demand is there for more is truly exciting and testament to the hard work everyone involved puts in.”

During the UK leg of the tour, the band broke Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s per-show attendance record, selling over 50,000 tickets for each of their two sold-out shows in London. The 25-26 July dates were delivered by an all-female promoter team, comprising Cara Inglis (ticketing), Nora D’Ambrosio (ticketing), Sophia Burn (promoter), Michelle Shaiyen (production), Hannah Storm (production), Hannah Woltmann (tour co-ordinator), Rachel Bain (accounts), Eleanor Aiken (accounts), Louise Barbosa (accounts), Molly Hemsley (PR), Alice Fennell (production) and Rachel Hemmings (marketing).

In France meanwhile, the band played four sold-out stadium dates, including two nights at Stade de France in Paris, while Italy saw more than 200,000 tickets sold across four shows in three cities. The tour opened in Milan, drawing 76,000 fans to Ippodromo La Maura – a new venue record.

“Imagine Dragons’ first show in France was a sold-out Divan Du Monde in 2012 to 500 people, and every show since then has sold out: Bataclan, Olympia, Zenith, Accor Arena, La Defense Arena, Chambord Castle, Lollapalooza Paris, and now four sold out stadiums across France in 2025 – including two at Stade De France,” adds Damien Charmard Boudet – VP promotions, Live Nation France.

“They’ve always been generous with their French fans, not only playing Paris but the regions as well. They are a brilliant example of a hardworking band and team, always delivering great shows with respect, professionalism and care. No doubt their stadium era will continue for a long time – long live the Dragons!”

The tour will go on to visit the US later this month, followed by a string of shows in Latin America.

A comprehensive behind the scenes report on the Loom Tour will appear in an upcoming edition of IQ Magazine.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.