IQ out now: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, IFF, Ben Mitha

The August 2025 issue also reveals The New Bosses 2025 and includes reports on Denmark, Hong Kong and the Caucasus

IQ 137, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s leading magazine, is available to read online now.

In the August 2025 instalment, Gordon Masson talks to the formidable team behind Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour, and Hanna Ellington goes behind the scenes of Ed Sheeran’s four-year Mathematics outing.

This issue also reveals the 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses, as well as the full programme for the forthcoming International Festival Forum (IFF) in London.

Elsewhere, Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion CEO Ben Mitha lifts the lid on his 20-year career, and Lisa Henderson explores the burgeoning touring territories of the Caucasus.

Adam Woods, meanwhile, revisits one of the healthiest live music markets in the world in the Denmark market report, and IQ puts the spotlight on Hong Kong in the wake of the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park.

For comments and columns, Tamás Kádár addresses artistic freedom versus censorship in the wake of Hungary banning Kneecap from performing at Sziget Festival, while Claire O’Neill and Dale Vince OBE from Grid Faeries x Ecotricity talk festival power and more.

