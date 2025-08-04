x

IQ out now: Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, IFF, Ben Mitha

The August 2025 issue also reveals The New Bosses 2025 and includes reports on Denmark, Hong Kong and the Caucasus

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Aug 2025


IQ 137, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s leading magazine, is available to read online now.

In the August 2025 instalment, Gordon Masson talks to the formidable team behind Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour, and Hanna Ellington goes behind the scenes of Ed Sheeran’s four-year Mathematics outing.

This issue also reveals the 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses, as well as the full programme for the forthcoming International Festival Forum (IFF) in London.

Elsewhere, Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion CEO Ben Mitha lifts the lid on his 20-year career, and Lisa Henderson explores the burgeoning touring territories of the Caucasus.

Adam Woods, meanwhile, revisits one of the healthiest live music markets in the world in the Denmark market report, and IQ puts the spotlight on Hong Kong in the wake of the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park.

For comments and columns, Tamás Kádár addresses artistic freedom versus censorship in the wake of Hungary banning Kneecap from performing at Sziget Festival, while Claire O’Neill and Dale Vince OBE from Grid Faeries x Ecotricity talk festival power and more.

A selection of magazine content will appear online in the next four weeks but to ensure your fix of essential live music industry features, opinion and analysis, click here to subscribe to IQ – or check out what you're missing out on with the limited preview below:

 

News|01 Apr 2025

Dua Lipa unveils Radical Optimism Latam tour leg

The Grammy and BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter has announced stadium dates in six countries for autumn 2025

News|08 Apr 2025

‘We’ve always tried not to skip steps with Dua Lipa’

WME's David Bradley, a longtime agent of Dua Lipa, reveals the touring strategy behind one of the world's biggest artists

News|07 Jul 2025

FKP Scorpio honours Ed Sheeran for 5m ticket sales

The singer-songwriter has worked with FKP on more than 100 concerts since they began working together 14 years ago

News|22 Jul 2025

Ed Sheeran announces first leg of new Loop Tour

The follow-up to the blockbuster Mathematics tour will kick off in Australia and New Zealand in the new year

Dua Lipa performs at Wembley Stadium on the Radical Optimism Tour
News|11 Jul 2025

Radical Optimism Tour becomes Dua’s biggest yet

The Live Nation-produced outing has grossed over $110m and sold 960,000 tickets so far

