Urban Mitha: Ben Mitha’s two decades in live music

With two decades of professional experience under his belt, Ben Mitha has become one of the biggest independent promoters in Europe’s biggest live music market. Quietly acknowledging this landmark year, here he tells IQ about his hopes for the future and the constant need to remain creative as he continues to expand his company’s operations across Germany and beyond.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stadtpark Open Air series of summer concerts, Hamburg native Ben Mitha is leading his company, Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion (KJK), into a new era having established a suite of supporting companies under the group’s umbrella since arriving at the firm nearly 15 years ago. And while he reminisces about last year’s iconic Taylor Swift shows, it’s still some of his earliest gigs that he flags up as career highlights. “Busta Rhymes was the first show I ever booked, and it remains one of the best for me because I enjoyed every minute, and I realised that I could actually make a career in music,” Mitha tells IQ.

Having taken over KJK as CEO in 2021, Mitha has overseen steady growth across the group in the post-Covid years, boosting the number of events the company organises each year and developing its subsidiaries to service the needs of other clients (as well as internal departments), while also remaining Germany’s most popular local promoter for partners that include conglomerates from both home and abroad.

Last year, for instance, KJK worked with AEG to promote Swift’s historic two-night visit to the Volksparkstadion, but its list of partners includes nearly everyone in the German, Swiss, and Austrian business, and beyond. “We do quite a lot for Live Nation in Hamburg; we do lots for Goodlive; a lot for DreamHaus and PRK; and bits and pieces for United Promoters,” explains Mitha. “Our company promotes around 1,500 shows a year and about 400 of those are local shows in Hamburg. And of those 400, maybe 50 to 100 are our shows – let’s say 25% – and the rest are shows by other German promoters that we put on as local promoter.”

Early Years

Growing up in one of Germany’s most storied musical families, music may well have been in Mitha’s DNA, while his inherent entrepreneurial nature also saw him dabbling in promoting endeavours as a teenager when he first started weighing up risk versus reward when it came to his love of hip-hop and urban music.

“I’d tell Karsten what music people in school were getting into, so I guess that was my earliest kind of A&R role”

Indeed, the influence of his grandfather was an ever-present aspect of Mitha’s formative years and well into adulthood. “My mom was 21 when I was born, and Dad was 20, so super young and not in the ideal position to be a responsible father and adult. So my mom pretty much took care of me, with huge support from Karsten and his wife, which meant Karsten was more a father figure in my life than my actual dad was.

“Meanwhile, my mother and grandmother would sell tickets at the box office for concerts. So, from my earliest days I was backstage, and it became my natural habitat: when other kids were in the playground, I’d be hanging out backstage at a Michael Jackson concert.”

He also picked up valuable experience working at the company during school holidays. “In my teenager years, I’d be filing tickets or helping Frehn [Hawel] tidy up the company’s press department. Back then, it was slammed with hard-copy press pictures of all the acts we were promoting, CDs of their music, and physical press releases on paper.”

But company founder Jahnke would also learn from his grandson. “As a kid, I had a good ear for what was happening on the street – what was new and buzzy,” says Mitha. “I’d tell Karsten what music people in school were getting into, so I guess that was my earliest kind of A&R role.”

Developing that tastemaker position among his peers, Mitha started to organise ticketed hip-hop parties. “We’d have some pretty big-name DJs, like DJ Fresh,” he recalls. “We’d also get famous domestic artists to team up on sound systems – there’s this huge German rap band called Beginner who did a set for us where we sold over 1,000 tickets, or we had another heritage act in Hamburg called Fettes Brot: the concept was that they would share their musical background by spinning some of their favourite tunes, rather than performing their own hits. It was good fun, and it was nice to have a party business, but the efforts and the profits didn’t really match.”

“I thought it might be better to follow Karsten’s footsteps because it seemed like it could be a more fruitful career path than journalism”

As a result, the Boom Bash concept was launched when Mitha booked Busta Rhymes for a show at Grosse Freiheit in Hamburg. “I booked a couple of acts as a support bill, and they’ve both developed into arena acts: Kraftklub, who are selling out arenas and headlining big festivals; and Swiss, a local artist who is now performing shows in the 7,000-cap region. So it seems I had good taste.”

The Write Stuff

Despite his fledgling success in live music, Mitha’s love for sports was strong, and as a teenager, he dreamed of becoming a sports journalist. “I attended one of the university open days in Hamburg and tried to get into one of the journalism studies lectures. It was held in the university’s auditorium, and there were 2,200 people packed into the room. It was an eye-opener, as I realised it might be unrealistic to become a successful journalist when there were so many people trying to get a foot in the door.”

As a result, Mitha enrolled in the School of Business Administration. “I thought it might be better to follow Karsten’s footsteps because it seemed like it could be a more fruitful career path than journalism.”

Having taken a year out between school and higher education, Mitha embarked on what would become the first of his many entrepreneurial projects. “I had the time and the energy to work as a stagehand along with a bunch of friends from school who were in the same situation.

“That was the beginning of Digga Events. I’d get the jobs because I was pretty much at the source through Karsten, as well as his suppliers. So I had a bunch of friends working with me and for me, and from word of mouth, more and more people joined.”

Evolving the operation into other areas, Digga became more professional over the years, opening its own offices and maintaining a full-time staff. “These days, Digga has 200 employees and supports around 500 shows a year,” says Mitha. “We are mainly focused on security these days, but we also sometimes still do stagehand jobs or general event planning and event support.”

“The first actual tour that I booked myself was for The Game, and I got totally played by the agent”

In addition to Digga, there are multiple organisations under Mitha’s control. But more on those later.

Learning Curve

In early 2008, Mitha found himself on the other side of the Atlantic as an intern at The Kurland Agency in Boston. “It gave me some experience of the agent side, as well as how business is done in the United States. And then I came back to Hamburg to start my business administration studies.

“The structure of the university was split between lectures and on-site training. So, I’d do two or three months in university, then two or three months at KJK, back and forth. And after three years, I left with two degrees – a bachelor of management arts and a merchant degree for event promotion.”

Having broken into the promoting game with his Busta Rhymes show, it wasn’t long until Mitha learned a valuable lesson. “The first actual tour that I booked myself was for The Game, and I got totally played by the agent,” he reveals. “I still work with that agent, and we are friends, but back then, I wasn’t familiar with how things worked, so when I threw a number out there, he took it as an offer and confirmed the tour. In the end, the shows went well and money wise it was okay-ish, but I learned to be careful what I say to an agent, especially if it is in writing.”

Fortunately, such mistakes have been rare, and Mitha’s ability to introduce new artists to the KJK roster saw him quickly climb the ranks, specialising in the booking of urban acts.

Seven years into his career, he was promoted to MD level, supporting Jahnke in the day-to-day running of the group. “It was tough,” admits Mitha. “A lot of people were sceptical about me, both within the company and in the wider industry. It took a while to convince some people, especially those who had long-term relationships with Karsten.”

“At the beginning, people quite often complained to Karsten about the way I wanted to do things. But he always had my back”

Delving into those challenges, Mitha notes, “The way I do business is different from Karsten. At the beginning, people quite often complained to Karsten about the way I wanted to do things. But he always had my back and insisted they needed to speak to me because it was my show or my tour. It’s quite funny now, because it occasionally still happens. I recently had an agent who wasn’t happy about the way I negotiated and told me he was going to take it to a higher level. But as I explained to him, ‘There is no higher level – it’s my company.’”

The sea change for KJK – and Mitha – came with the pandemic.

“When Covid hit, Karsten was 82 and therefore in a vulnerable age group, so it was safer for him to stay in quarantine than be present in the office every day,” explains Mitha. “I had to step up to oversee pretty much everything. And it was really intense because there were all these new regulations that could change twice or three times a day. But I took charge of all the negotiations with authorities, taking care of funding and generally running the company. It was the last piece of the puzzle to make the whole generation shift at the company.”

Having manoeuvred the company successfully through the worst of the storm, Mitha was rewarded in early 2021 when Karsten appointed him as CEO and sold him his shareholding.

However, some cynics remained. “It was understandable, I suppose. My status as grandson didn’t mean I’d be a good boss,” observes Mitha. “Luckily for me, my numbers were quite good from the beginning, and I had some lucky shots when I was pitching artists, which brought a lot of new musical styles and new business into the company. That helped people recognise that I knew what I was doing, and I earned their respect. But there was a definite transition phase of one or two years before people [were at] peace with me being in charge.”

Meet the New Boss

Taking the reins as the world emerged from the pandemic years was a challenge in itself, but Mitha contends that the promoting side of the business was able to show off its creative abilities more than ever during those frustrating times.

“During Covid, we still organised around 500 shows throughout Germany,” he reports. “Lots of our domestic acts were out there playing all kinds of different concepts – the drive-in shows, the socially distanced outdoor concerts – there were so many formats. We tried our best to grind things out and somehow put shows on, and that was a good exercise for us to be constantly generating different solutions.”

“When Taylor Swift went on stage and 50,000 people just screamed their lungs out – nothing prepares you for moments like that”

Fast-forward to 2024, the busiest year in the company’s history, and Mitha notes that being involved in the biggest global tour in history underlined the reason why anyone wants to work in live music. “When Taylor Swift went on stage and 50,000 people just screamed their lungs out – nothing prepares you for moments like that. I think that’s the essence of our industry: our job involves magical moments with the atmosphere you only get at live events,” he states. “Even if you have become used to working with your heroes, and you’re not star struck any longer, there are lots of moments where you get goosebumps. Experiencing the joy you can bring to thousands of people is a special feeling.”

Philosophy

Now at the helm of KJK, Mitha has overseen year-on-year growth since taking charge and is determined to maintain that record going forward, with a strategy that will include acquisition in addition to organic growth.

Asked about his business philosophy, Mitha tells IQ, “I’ve taken a bit of the tradition that I learned from Karsten – standing by your word, doing deals with a handshake, and being trustworthy. So I like us to remain humble and not put too much ego out there. But I definitely have more of a financial and business approach: I look a lot more at the numbers, whereas Karsten very much did stuff by heart. He’d do shows where, from the beginning, it was obvious that we would lose money. But he believed, for instance, that it was important to present these artists to an audience. While that’s sometimes still the case, I have to run a business that feeds a lot of people – we have lots of employees now. That’s one of the reasons why people outside the company had some problems with the way I did business, because I was more focused on making better deals and getting the financials right, instead of doing everything 50/50, no matter if that’s a bad deal for me as a promoter.”

In addition to a 50-strong staff at the KJK mothership, Mitha oversees a number of affiliates under the group umbrella, including venue operator and festival organiser KJ Projects. “That includes the likes of Baltic Soul Weekender, Dockville, Spektrum, Vogelball, Habitat, and those type of festivals. It’s become a lot bigger than it was back in 2014 when I first got involved. And if you look at the roster of the booking department and the number of promoters and bookers that work here, along with the musical styles that we cover, it’s all bigger, more diverse, and broader.”

Other subsidiaries include production company Addwise; sponsorship and marketing agency Always 11; catering company Stereolicious, which serves the renowned Stadtpark Open Air venue and various festivals and sports events, as well as FC St. Pauli’s Millerntor-Stadion, where it handles all food, beverage, and VIP catering operations.

Mitha is CEO of each company, as well as his first enterprise, Digga Events. “I don’t have any kids, which is an advantage when there is so much to look after. But I recently appointed a head of operations, which shifts some of the responsibilities off my desk so that I can focus more on booking.”

“Obviously, we cannot compete with companies who do global offers, but we are otherwise very competitive”

The Future

Looking at the next 20 years, Mitha is optimistic about KJK’s prospects while refreshingly honest about the changing landscape of the global industry.

“The competition in Germany is crazy,” he says. “The good thing about being independent is that all decisions are going to be made by myself or by my team, so we can be very flexible – every decision can be made within minutes. Obviously, we cannot compete with companies who do global offers, but we are otherwise very competitive, with a very hands-on approach. If you work with a bigger corporate, you might be just a number in the system, and no matter if you play Paris or Hamburg, everything looks the same. Whereas, we have artists who still appreciate the personal touch, who like to be involved with their promoters and who want to experience the country, the people, the specialities.”

But when it comes to predicting permanent independent status, Mitha is reticent.

“I am realistic. None of us will refuse a corporate offer if we have to one day. I don’t agree with that ‘do or die till the very end’ mentality, because when you have so many people and families whose livelihoods depend upon you, then if we ever come to a situation where the financials no longer work, we might have to make some moves.

“That’s not on the horizon, thankfully, but we’ve had conversations numerous times with interested parties. It might change one far and distant day, but at the moment, we are very happy to be independent, and we cannot complain about our general market position.”

“One of the main goals is that each part of the KJ environment shows growth every year, otherwise you can start to lose business”

Never one to rest, Mitha’s determination to take the company to the next level is relentless.

“I definitely want us to expand on the venue side,” he reveals. “There’s a huge lack of open-air sites in Hamburg: everything above 20,000 is a problem these days, especially when you go into the football season, which means the Volksparkstadion is not available. So we’re looking for a solution to that.”

He continues, “One of the main goals is that each part of the KJ environment shows growth every year, otherwise you can start to lose business. That’s why we’re always looking to identify new opportunities, whether it’s pitching for bigger artists or creating a new arm of the company to add venue sites or an artist management division – stuff like that.”

As for other ambitions, Mitha still loves the process of discovering new talent and helping them to build meaningful careers.

“It’s the most fun industry to be in,” he comments. “It’s massively important that we all have fun because the work pattern and the all-consuming side of the business would be overwhelming if you didn’t have that passion for live music.”

And that passion is obvious when he speaks about one of his long-term artists, Johannes Oerding. “I’ve been working with Johannes for 13 years, when he was playing 500-cap rooms. Ten years back, there was a night we got drunk, and I promised him I wouldn’t stop until we got him to play stadiums. And together with his manager, we’ve built level by level, so that next year he’s going to play a sold-out Volksparkstadion. That’s one of those miracles that we all live for – starting from scratch and getting to stadium level. It’s a year away, but I already know it’s going to be one of those lifetime highs.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.