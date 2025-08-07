‘Legendary’ headliners elevate Bilbao BBK Live

Pulp and Kylie Minogue topped the bill at the 2025 festival, which featured Kneecap in "a celebration of freedom of expression"

Organisers of Spain’s Bilbao BBK Live say Kneecap’s performance was “one of the most powerful moments of the weekend”, as a pair of big name headliners put the seal on the festival’s 2025 edition.

The Last Tour-promoted festival took place from 10-12 July in Kobetamendi, Bilbao, averaging just under 40,000 fans per day.

Head of communications Itxaso Hernandez tells IQ that this year’s “legendary” headliners Pulp and Kylie Minogue had been on the event’s wish list for years.

“This Bilbao BBK Live 2025 edition has been great and we’re thrilled with how this year has been,” she says. “It has combined long‑awaited legends with fresh new voices, immersive environments, social initiatives and logistical improvements. We feel we’ve not only delivered an outstanding musical experience, but also expanded the cultural and inclusive footprint of the festival, continuing our commitment to innovation, diversity and sustainability.

“We reached near capacity, and the audience response was overwhelmingly positive.”

“Our policy has always been to support artistic freedom, provided it’s expressed with respect and aligns with the inclusive and plural values we promote”

Ahead of the event, promoters had described the booking of controversial Irish rap trio Kneecap – who were recently banned from Hungary – as “an act of cultural resistance and a celebration of freedom of expression”, and Hernandez says the festival stands by that statement.

“Kneecap’s performance was one of the most powerful moments of the weekend, not just musically, but symbolically,” she says. “At Bilbao BBK Live, we believe that music is not just entertainment, it’s also a platform for identity, dialogue, and social reflection. Our policy has always been to support artistic freedom, provided it’s expressed with respect and aligns with the inclusive and plural values we promote.

“Kneecap’s set was provocative, energetic, and deeply rooted in their cultural and linguistic identity, and it connected with many in the audience on a level beyond just performance. We’re proud to be a space where artists can speak their truth.”

Also on the bill were artists including Raye, Bad Gyal, Damiano David, Bicep present Chroma, Kaytranada, Amyl and the Sniffers, Nathy Peluso, Orbital, Sparks and Carolina Durante. The event also debuted new nighttime club experience Club Gorria, curated by local and international collectives, which opened from 3.30am to 7am.

Hernandez suggests that audiences are now more open than ever to genre diversity and emerging talent.

“People aren’t just coming for the headliners; they’re exploring the full lineup with real curiosity,” she says. “It’s also encouraging to see how sustainability and inclusion are becoming priorities across the board, not just for us but for many festivals in Europe.”

“We remain committed to our values and to building a festival that is as meaningful as it is memorable”

The schedule also encompassed free access programming elsewhere in the city – an initiative Hernandez says is “absolutely essential to the spirit of Bilbao BBK Live”.

“It extends the festival’s cultural reach beyond the main site at Kobetamendi and into the heart of local communities,” she says. “These events bring live music to the streets and neighbourhoods of Bizkaia and Bilbao,celebrating proximity, diversity, and accessibility. They are a fundamental part of our identity, fostering connection between international artists, local talent, and residents of all ages. It’s about making culture truly inclusive and rooted in the territory, and we’re deeply committed to continuing and expanding these community-based experiences each year.”

Bilbao BBK Live has also been named an Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP) by the Spanish government, becoming the first musical event in the Basque Country to obtain the designation.

“It’s both a honour and a responsibility,” says Hernandez, who says the recognition acknowledges the festival’s cultural, social and economic significance “not just in the Basque Country but at a national level”.

“Practically, it opens up opportunities for greater collaboration with institutions and sponsors, while reinforcing our commitment to sustainability, accessibility, artistic excellence, and local impact,” she continues. “It also motivates us to continue innovating and pushing boundaries, knowing that our work contributes meaningfully to the broader cultural ecosystem.”

Attention now turns to next year’s event, scheduled for 9-11 July 2026, which will represent a significant milestone for the gathering.

“In 2026 we will celebrate our 20th anniversary,” says Hernandez. “We want to keep surprising our audience. One of our hopes is to further strengthen ties with the local community and international cultural networks, positioning Bilbao as a reference point for transformative live music experiences.

“Our main concern, like many independent festivals, lies in the economic pressures and industry consolidation that can threaten diversity and creative freedom, but we remain committed to our values and to building a festival that is as meaningful as it is memorable.”

