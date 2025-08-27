Legends/ASM: ‘Underserved regional markets can thrive’

Today’s live entertainment landscape is competitive and fast-evolving, and creating venues that are world class isn’t just about infrastructure – it’s about the people behind it, the place in which it’s built and its broader purpose in the industry and the community.

Gary Simpson, SVP operations (UK), Legends/ASM Global talks to IQ about delivering operational excellence, and leveraging both local teams and a global network in tandem, to create venues which are meaningful to the communities they serve, and the artists who visit.

Simpson tells IQ, “At Legends/ASM Global, our philosophy is that every decision we make must serve the fans, artists, teams and communities who set foot in our venues. This fan-first approach is the absolute core to our work across the UK, and the launch of Vaillant Live in Derby is a great case study and one of our most exciting new chapters.”

Opened this year, Vaillant Live is a shining example of modern venue thinking – a multi-purpose venue created with sustainability in mind, as well as fan experience and operational excellence. Derby has long been underserved in terms of live entertainment. The venue has filled that void, offering a diverse programme of events from comedy, to major touring acts and corporate events.

“A major part of the success of mobilising this venue comes down to early engagement”

Simpson said, “A major part of the success of mobilising this venue comes down to early engagement. We were brought on board before a single brick was laid. Working closely with St. James Securities, Bowmer & Kirkland and Derby City Council, we were enabled to embed our operator knowledge into the design. This includes everything from load-in logistics and Evolv security scanners, to speed-of-service features and premium hospitality spaces, developed with Forward Associates, designed to be dual purpose for conferences, exhibitions and private events.”

He adds, “We’re incredibly proud that Vaillant Live was delivered on time and on budget, but more than that, we managed to get doors open two months early thanks to our mobilisation blueprint, and talented team.”

At Legends/ASM Global, the blueprint isn’t one-size-fits-all as Simpson explains, “we apply best global practices, on safety, guest experience and artist experience. We do this while anchoring each venue in local identity. That’s why our General Managers are embedded members of their communities, the faces of our venues who are trusted by both local audiences and national promoters alike.”

Across many of their venues, it is apparent that naming rights partners are selected with strong regional ties and the ability to maximise positive impact on a local level. Vaillant, as the naming rights partner in Derby reflects shared sustainability values and supports the local workforce. This is reflected within the venues, too as Simpson said, “our venue teams are locally hired and trained to deliver world-class service, backed by Legends/ASM Global’s standards.

As one of the first major players to show its support for Music Venue Trust, with a suite of support from fundraising across its venue network, to marketing, training and more, the grassroots connection remains strong for Legends/ASM Global, particularly in the regions it serves. Before opening the doors to major ticketed shows at Vaillant Live, the business took a fresh approach, running largely free test events featuring grassroots local artists and as Simpson describes it, “letting the community test the venue. That was strategic – both as a way to stress-test operations, and as a nod to the city. They’re the people who are going to be visiting, buying tickets and making memories, so it seemed like a no-brainer to ask the community to help us test it out. Even the dressing rooms were used for the first time by local artists, it was important for us to give back in this way.”

“At Legends/ASM Global, we are endlessly proud to open doors to culture and community”

The venue’s opening season has been hailed a triumph. After a successful run of test events, the venue hosted Cuffe & Taylor’s Summer Sessions, attended by thousands of fans and seven artists across ten days. And when it comes to the longevity of a venue like this, sustainability is more than a tick-box for Legends/ASM Global, it’s a longstanding commitment and pledge to grow and develop. Vaillant Live reflects that, from the BREEAM-rated building design and solar panels, to a shift to recyclable cups, this is core to the venue and how it operates every day.

Reflecting on regional markets outside of traditional touring cities in the UK, Simpson said, “With venues like Vaillant Live in Derby, Connexin Live in Hull and so on, we’re showing that these underserved regional markets can thrive outside of the usual touring circuit. This is of course provided you give them the right infrastructure, excellent local ownership, and not forgetting the global network we come armed with.”

He concludes, “World-class venues and their operations are built on careful planning and local intelligence, as well as a relentless desire to achieve the ultimate, world-class fan experience. At Legends/ASM Global, we are endlessly proud to open doors to culture and community. Vaillant Live is our latest model of what’s possible when you get it just right.” And for this venue, it’s just the beginning.

