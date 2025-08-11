Montreux livestreams leap 300%

Livestreams of the Montreux Jazz Festival took off in 2025, with data shared with IQ showing a 324% increase in views over the 2024 edition.

In 2025, the historic Swiss festival surpassed 2.5 million views on YouTube and 7.5 million across all social platforms.

Montreux Media Ventures, set up to expand the festival’s audio-visual offering on the back of its UNESCO-registered concert archive, streamed 21 out of 28 concerts from the Lake Stage.

“Audio-visual has always been central to the festival from its inception because of the vision of the founder, Claude Nobs,” Nicolas Bonard, CEO of MMV, told IQ in a rare break during the two-week festival. “We started filming and recording concerts literally from day one and, over the years, the festival has accumulated more than 7,000 concerts.”

Bonard explained that a focus on how shifting consumption patterns has led to a change in the way material is shot and produced.

“Very quickly, we looked at how music streams were consumed. It’s often no longer your television channel and people no longer sit in their living room.

“Basically it is primarily on smaller screens, which meant that the traditional way of filming concerts didn’t quite work. So artistically, we had to change the style.

“We introduced new equipment, we introduced cinematic lenses to give some real granularity to it and had to increase the number of tight shots, while decreasing wide-angles, which can leave artists looking tiny and lost on a small screen.”

The current set-up on the Lake Stage involves filming in 4K UHD with nine cameras, offering a guarantee of quality and a creative vision designed to appeal to top musicians.

“We brought in filmmakers who were also musicians”

With some artists uncomfortable with allowing their sets to be filmed, Montreux has had many years’ experience in explaining the benefits, with Nobs famously persuading even the most reticent stars, such as Prince and David Bowie, to allow the cameras to roll.

The latest tactic is to engage filmmakers and crew who are also musicians, which Bonard thinks gives Montreux productions an edge.

“When we brought in filmmakers who were also musicians, we could say that they could anticipate what was going to happen next and how to enhance that visually,” he said.

“They understand what the bridge is, where the guitar solo is going to go next. Once this became apparent, a number of artists started approaching us outside the festival to work on their recordings, which has now become a core part of our year-round offer.”

Bonard explained that the biggest YouTube audiences for the festival streams are the USA, UK, Germany and then Switzerland. While the festival accepts that the vast majority of these people are unlikely ever to make the journey to the shores of Lake Geneva, it sees the impact on the growth of its brand as key to the activity.

In addition to livestreams, Bonard’s team also works with artists on commercial releases. In 2024, Raye released a record of her Montreux performance within six weeks of the show, with others now looking at a similar model, bringing direct commercial benefit to the festival.

While Bonard is mindful of the significant headstart that Montreux’s history and cachet give, he encourages other festivals to think about streaming where it could help expand the festival’s offering.

“Yes, it can feel scary dipping into the world of rights and record labels for those who have only ever booked straight live shows, but it is definitely worth considering,” he said. “It just needs an artistic vision and then the commercial skill to make it work.”

Nick Bonard will be speaking at the International Festival Forum on Wednesday, 10 September, at the Future Proofing Festivals: New Avenues for Growth session. More details here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.