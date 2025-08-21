Music festivals ‘becoming the new family holiday’

Music festivals are emerging as a viable alternative to traditional family holidays – while solo festivalgoers are on the rise – according to a new Ticketmaster UK study.

Published today, the ticketing company’s State of Play: Festivals 2025 report combines insights from multiple data sources to identify the latest shifts in festival trends and culture.

“At Ticketmaster we have the privilege of working with so many incredible events and festivals of all sizes, which gives us access to some amazing insight,” Sarah Slater, SVP music & festivals at Ticketmaster UK, tells IQ. “We wanted to pull all of that together and share it back so our clients can better understand what fans are looking for, shape their events around that, and ultimately bring more people through the gate.”

Key takeaways include that 43% of parents now see festivals as a replacement for the classic summer holiday, with over half of UK festivalgoers (51%) already attending with family – including younger relatives (23%), older relatives (13%) or both (15%). It adds that Dorset’s Camp Bestival has seen a 155% year-on-year increase in weekend camping tickets for children aged 2-4.

Slater puts forward some of the factors behind the upturn.

“Families want experiences they can share, and festivals now offer something for everyone, from the music and food to wellness spaces and kids’ areas,” she says. “Parents see them as a way to create those special memories together. With organisers investing more in comfort and family-friendly facilities, it’s easier than ever to bring the whole family along. At Ticketmaster, we see the demand growing year on year – festivals are fast becoming the new family holiday.”

“Almost a third of festivalgoers now attend solo, which shows how festivals have become both welcoming and flexible”

Overall, 66% of festivalgoers are aged over 35 with Millennials (38%) and Gen X (24%) making up the largest groups, while nearly four in ten (38%) now attend with younger relatives, and 29% with older family members.

The report also highlights that solo attendance is becoming an established part of festival culture, with almost one in three Brits (29%) attending a festival alone, and nearly one in five (18%) saying they would consider it in future. Many of those solo travellers cited “the flexibility to enjoy lineups without compromise, supported by social media communities and meet-up groups that make solo trips easier to plan”.

In addition, 67% of respondents said sustainability impacts their ticket choices, 77% want less waste and 66% want low-carbon travel options.

“What really jumped out was how many fans are happy to go it alone,” adds Slater. “Almost a third of festivalgoers now attend solo, which shows how festivals have become both welcoming and flexible. It’s a trend organisers are starting to embrace too – Reading & Leeds Festivals, for example, have just launched their first solo camping area this year, The Valley. It’s designed to be secure, social, and the perfect spot for people to meet new friends and find their festival crew.”

In terms of buying habits, 19% of participants say they buy tickets before any acts are confirmed, 23% wait for the full lineup and 39% buy after a few artists are announced.

The research was conducted by a nationally representative online survey of 2,000 UK adults who have attended a festival over the past five years, supplemented by data covering orders placed on Ticketmaster for events between 2022-24.

