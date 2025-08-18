x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Oasis reunion propels Twickets to record quarter

Tickets for the band's comeback tour have been the "most sought after ever" on the fan-to-fan resale platform

By James Hanley on 18 Aug 2025

Oasis in Edinburgh


image © Big Brother Recordings

Boosted by unprecedented demand for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour, fan-to-fan ticket resale platform Twickets has announced its strongest trading quarter yet.

Gross revenue for Q2 was up 29% compared to the same period in 2024, according to the UK-based firm, with 52.2 million page views for Oasis’ concerts – the “most sought after ticket ever” on Twickets.

A total of 4% of overall tickets sold on Twickets during the three-month period were for Oasis, and more than 70% of tickets were sold within a week of the event date. Single tickets accounted for over a third of sales.

“The Oasis 2025 reunion shows have broken all previous demand records for Twickets and brought a wave of new fans to the platform,” says Twickets founder Richard Davies. “Many of them have gone on to trade tickets for other artists and events, showing the appeal for capped face value trading amongst genuine fans.

“Our growth this quarter also reflects the strong, ongoing momentum we’ve built as the UK’s most trusted face-value resale platform. The speed at which tickets are selling demonstrates that fans value our ethical approach and the fairer ticketing culture it represents.”

“Bigger, more energetic crowds create stronger signals”

Oasis wrapped up their initial run of comeback dates in the UK and Ireland with two nights at Dublin’s Croke Park over the weekend. The trek now heads to North America, beginning in Canada at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on 24-25 August.

Meanwhile, the tour’s co-promoter Live Nation has revealed the band’s show at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium last Tuesday (12 August) broke a record by generating 261KW of seismic energy during their performance of Cigarettes & Alcohol — shattering their previous high set in 2009.

“The seismic activity, detected by local monitoring stations, wasn’t from the volume of the concert, but rather from the sheer force of the crowd jumping and dancing in time to the music,” says a spokesperson. “Bigger, more energetic crowds create stronger signals — and Edinburgh just proved they’re unmatched.”

The group’s fans also achieved another feat during Oasis’ stint at London’s Wembley Stadium last month after drinking more than a quarter of a million pints of beer per night – a venue record – according to figures released by the stadium’s hospitality partner Delaware North.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|18 Jun 2025

Oasis resale tickets ‘snapped up in a millisecond’

With the band's reunion tour just weeks away, Twickets founder Richard Davies offers hope to fans unable to obtain tickets so far

News|25 Mar 2025

CMA seeks changes from Ticketmaster after Oasis row

The UK consumer watchdog launched an investigation following complaints about last summer's Oasis Live '25 ticket sale

News|24 Apr 2025

Oasis fans ‘lose £2m’ to resale ticket scams

Ahead of Oasis's upcoming UK stadium dates, Lloyds Bank is reporting a surge in fraud cases from those buying resale tickets

News|02 Jul 2025

UK watchdog makes legal threat over Oasis onsale

"There is fundamental disagreement between the CMA and Ticketmaster about whether Ticketmaster’s practices infringed consumer law"

News|07 Jul 2025

Rave reviews for Oasis’ first gig in 16 years

The band ended their live exile to rock Cardiff's Principality Stadium in Wales on "a momentous day for British music"

Trending Stories

news|12 Aug 2025

Thailand approves five-year deal with Tomorrowland

news|15 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: James Blackall, The O2

news|14 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Isabel Roudsarabi, Höme – Für Festivals

news|18 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Kara Harris, Live Nation

news|13 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Gabby Palmer, SUPER

news|12 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Ellen McEleney, DF Concerts

news|12 Aug 2025

Siyabend Suvari: 1979 – 2025

news|11 Aug 2025

Øya: Festival boycotts are misguided

news|14 Aug 2025

Stray Kids boost JYP’s concert revenue by 342%

news|14 Aug 2025

Turning fortunes for Burning Man ahead of 2025 event

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|18 Jun 2025

Oasis resale tickets ‘snapped up in a millisecond’

With the band's reunion tour just weeks away, Twickets founder Richard Davies offers hope to fans unable to obtain tickets so far

News|25 Mar 2025

CMA seeks changes from Ticketmaster after Oasis row

The UK consumer watchdog launched an investigation following complaints about last summer's Oasis Live '25 ticket sale

News|24 Apr 2025

Oasis fans ‘lose £2m’ to resale ticket scams

Ahead of Oasis's upcoming UK stadium dates, Lloyds Bank is reporting a surge in fraud cases from those buying resale tickets

News|02 Jul 2025

UK watchdog makes legal threat over Oasis onsale

"There is fundamental disagreement between the CMA and Ticketmaster about whether Ticketmaster’s practices infringed consumer law"

News|07 Jul 2025

Rave reviews for Oasis’ first gig in 16 years

The band ended their live exile to rock Cardiff's Principality Stadium in Wales on "a momentous day for British music"

IQ Jobs Board

Senior Front of House ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£45K - £48K + 10% Bonus and Benefits

Food & Beverage SupervisorGlasgow Clan

Glasgow, UKPart Time£13/hr

Venue ProgrammerDHP Family

London, UKFull Time£34K - £36K

Production ManagerProduction Service Switzerland AG

Zurich, CHFull TimeDOE