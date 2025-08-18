Oasis reunion propels Twickets to record quarter

Tickets for the band's comeback tour have been the "most sought after ever" on the fan-to-fan resale platform

Boosted by unprecedented demand for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour, fan-to-fan ticket resale platform Twickets has announced its strongest trading quarter yet.

Gross revenue for Q2 was up 29% compared to the same period in 2024, according to the UK-based firm, with 52.2 million page views for Oasis’ concerts – the “most sought after ticket ever” on Twickets.

A total of 4% of overall tickets sold on Twickets during the three-month period were for Oasis, and more than 70% of tickets were sold within a week of the event date. Single tickets accounted for over a third of sales.

“The Oasis 2025 reunion shows have broken all previous demand records for Twickets and brought a wave of new fans to the platform,” says Twickets founder Richard Davies. “Many of them have gone on to trade tickets for other artists and events, showing the appeal for capped face value trading amongst genuine fans.

“Our growth this quarter also reflects the strong, ongoing momentum we’ve built as the UK’s most trusted face-value resale platform. The speed at which tickets are selling demonstrates that fans value our ethical approach and the fairer ticketing culture it represents.”

“Bigger, more energetic crowds create stronger signals”

Oasis wrapped up their initial run of comeback dates in the UK and Ireland with two nights at Dublin’s Croke Park over the weekend. The trek now heads to North America, beginning in Canada at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on 24-25 August.

Meanwhile, the tour’s co-promoter Live Nation has revealed the band’s show at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium last Tuesday (12 August) broke a record by generating 261KW of seismic energy during their performance of Cigarettes & Alcohol — shattering their previous high set in 2009.

“The seismic activity, detected by local monitoring stations, wasn’t from the volume of the concert, but rather from the sheer force of the crowd jumping and dancing in time to the music,” says a spokesperson. “Bigger, more energetic crowds create stronger signals — and Edinburgh just proved they’re unmatched.”

The group’s fans also achieved another feat during Oasis’ stint at London’s Wembley Stadium last month after drinking more than a quarter of a million pints of beer per night – a venue record – according to figures released by the stadium’s hospitality partner Delaware North.

