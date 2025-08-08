Smashing Pumpkins to make India debut

The American alternative rock band will play two dates in India later this year, as more artists add the South Asian nation to their tours

The Smashing Pumpkins will make their debut in India later this year, as part of a wider run across Asia and the Middle East.

The American alternative rock band, comprising vocalist-guitarist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, will play Bangalore’s 22,000-capacity Terraform Arena (11 Oct) and Mumbai’s 9,000-cap Jio World Garden (12 Oct) to close out their Rock Invasion 2025 tour.

“We’re thrilled to be finally coming to India, some 36 years after we started in Chicago,” the trio shared. “Our music has been unmistakably shaped by this great and mighty culture, and so it will be an hour to play for you, and loudly! For what we hope will be the first of many, many trips to come.”

Rock Invasion is presented by live event company EVA Live, with founder and MD Deepak Chaudhary saying the trio’s debut is “a landmark achievement for the live music ecosystem in this country.

“India is ready to welcome one of alternative rock’s most influential bands, and we promise an unforgettable experience.”

The two Indian stops will complete the group’s wider trek across Asia, which begins in Nagoya, Japan, on 15 September. The group will play several shows across Japan, then continue through the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, before wrapping in India.

The American rockers are currently playing throughout Europe and the UK on their Aghori Tour, which includes a headline show this Sunday at London’s Gunnersbury Park (25,000). They have also made stops in Bulgaria, Italy, Germany, and Belgium, with dates in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland to come.

“In 10 years, India will probably the biggest music market in the world”

Their arrival in India follows a growing trend for international artists touring the South Asian nation, following in the footsteps of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bryan Adams, and Travis Scott, as the market is tipped for explosive growth.

Choudhary spoke with IQ for our India Market Report earlier this year about the trend, which he says is bolstered by the younger demographic.

“The youngsters are listening to international music and travelling to a lot of international destinations, exploring other cultures and seeing performances. So now they are willing to spend that kind of money on these kinds of events happening in India. And I think their exposure to different genres of music has also contributed to getting those genres of music artists to India and getting them to perform here.”

This year, Coldplay made history with the largest stadium concerts of the 21st century, performing to more than 222,000 fans across two nights at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, while Sheeran brought his Mathematics tour to six cities across the country, selling 120,000 tickets along the way.

AEG Presents’ Simon Jones detailed Sheeran’s interior India run with IQ as part of our Mathematics tour report, part of the newly available IQ 137, which he views as just the beginning for what’s to come in the market.

“What we did together in India has definitely paved the way for major international artists to go and do an interior tour of India,” said the SVP of international touring. “To do what we did on that scale has proven that the concept can work. In 10 years, India will be a completely different place and probably the biggest music market in the world. I’m pretty convinced of that.”

