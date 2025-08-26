Stadium Stars 2025: Europe

The inaugural class of IQ’s Stadium Stars, as revealed in the debut Global Stadium Report, is a first-of-its-kind list celebrating the venues considered to represent the best concert experiences at this scale.

From ensuring fans have unforgettable experiences to making it easier for production crews and artists to work at their best and most efficiently, we’re delighted to recognise these exceptional venues. Stadiums that feature on the list were nominated by IQ readers, with the final selection made by a select panel of PMs and promoters working at the highest level of the live music industry.

The Global Stadium Report, now available, also includes exclusive insight from leading stadium executives, promoters, and production professionals. In-depth pieces lift the lid on mammoth tours by Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, analyse key data on the stadium concert industry in collaboration with Billboard Boxscore and explore how promoters and stadiums are adapting to the booming demand.

We continue this series of profiles with the European venues, with the remaining regions’ stars to be published in the coming days. Find Latin America & North America here.

Wembley Stadium

London, England

Concert capacity: 90,000

Operator: Wembley National Stadium

Wembley Stadium is an undeniable London landmark and is one of the most prominent venues on the global touring circuit. Its 133-metre-tall arch gives the stadium its iconic look, is visually customisable for event organisers, and is the longest single-span roof structure in the world at 315 metres.

The venue is also home to English football. Despite being the largest stadium in the UK, its innovative design means there are no obstructed seats in the house. Plus, a sliding retractable roof can cover the entire venue, making it the largest fully covered stadium in the world.

Wembley boasts a permanent d&b audiotechnik sound system, elevating the sound for sporting and music events alike and heightening the world-famous ‘Wembley roar.’ It is a zero-waste-to-landfill venue and has achieved a host of different sustainability goals. This year is a record-breaking one for Wembley, which is expected to host over 2m fans during the summer concert season for the first time.

Notable shows: Oasis – Live ‘25 Tour; Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour; Linkin Park – From Zero World Tour; Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – 2024 Tour

“The Olympiastadion has undergone several refurbishments while maintaining its historical grandeur”

Olympiastadion

Berlin, Germany

Concert capacity: 71,000

Operator: Olympiastadion Berlin

Originally opened in 1936 for the Berlin Olympics, the Olympiastadion has undergone several refurbishments while maintaining its historical grandeur.

With a permanent seating capacity of 74,475, it has the highest all-seated capacity in Germany. A €240m+ renovation at the turn of the century gave the stadium its trademark U-shaped, 223-ft roof, which is also retractable. Inside, the venue boasts full-colour floodlighting (a first-of-its-kind innovation) with 10,500 single LED luminaries used throughout the space. Additionally, it has three large video walls to accent the visual experience.

Backstage, the stadium has ample space for artists and crew, including dressing rooms and production areas, in addition to two parking garages located underneath the venue itself. Outside, visitors can enjoy hospitality and entertainment amenities in the adjacent plaza while travelling to and from by public transportation from the centre of the city.

Notable shows & events: Lollapalooza Berlin; AC/DC – Power Up Tour; Metallica – M72 World Tour; Helene Fischer – 360° Stadion Tour 2026; Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – 2025 Tour

“The biggest modular stadium in the world, Stade de France can expand to fit 100,000 people for concerts”

Stade de France

Paris, France

Concert capacity: 80,000

Operator: Consortium du Stade de France

Located just north of the French capital sits the multi-purpose Stade de France. The well-loved national stadium is reachable by train, plane, or automobile from Paris and beyond.

The biggest modular stadium in the world, it can expand to fit 100,000 people for concerts due to its retractable sections of seating in the lower bowl, a unique feature of the venue. Its disc-like, elliptical roof is suspended 42 metres above the pitch, providing shade for attendees while maintaining a glass-covered, airy element in the centre. All lighting and sound elements – which include 550 lights and 36 blocks of speakers – are housed within the roof to maintain sightlines.

Though frequently used for sporting events, the venue has a proven track record with a variety of international tours. Beyoncé recently broke multiple records here, with her Cowboy Carter tour becoming the highest-grossing engagement in the stadium’s history.

Notable shows: Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter Tour; Burna Boy – I Told Them… Tour; Stray Kids – dominATE World Tour; Blackpink – Deadline World Tour

“Strawberry Arena’s retractable roof provides rare darkness in a market with a summer midnight sun”

Strawberry Arena

Stockholm, Sweden

Concert capacity: 60,000

Operator: Stockholm Live (Legends/ASM Global)

Formerly known as Friends Arena, Strawberry Arena is the largest stadium in Scandinavia, with a convertible capacity of up to 60,000.

Located just north of the Swedish capital, the venue’s retractable roof provides a longer events window for concerts at the football-hosting stadium. Examples of this include Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Taylor Swift’s Eras tours, stopping by in May 2023/24, respectively, something historically impossible due to the risk of bad weather. Plus, the roof helps immerse audiences in darkness to realise a tour’s full production value, a rarity in a market with a summer midnight sun.

Outside of the venue, a full-circle, two-lane driveway allows for easy transport in and out of the stadium, while large, fenced areas provide a dependable and safe place for trucks and production to be stored on site. The arena is also integrated with one of the largest hotels in the Nordics, a home sweet home for tour personnel and fans alike.

Notable shows: Guns N’ Roses – Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things 2025; Ed Sheeran – +−=÷× Tour; Beyoncé – Renaissance Tour; Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

“PGE Narodowy’s permanent concrete floor is a key highlight for organisers”

PGE Narodowy

Warsaw, Poland

Concert capacity: 80,000

Operator: PL.2012+

Located in the heart of Poland’s capital city, PGE Narodowy Stadium stands out from similar venues typically found on the outskirts of major cities. Its central location means it is easily accessible for local and international attendees, with great transport links in and out of the city.

Its permanent concrete floor is a highlight for organisers, as no pitch covering or removal is required, simplifying the load-in/out process. Four entrance tunnels further streamline the process, with the retractable roof another benefit for its growing events calendar. It does not include a fixed sound system, meaning event organisers can tailor audio set-ups to their specific requirements, though its oval shape enhances every acoustic formation.

Additionally, the stadium has implemented a new signage system at its gates, offering opportunities for commercial and advertising during events. Though used for sporting events, it’s clear that the inherent design of PGE Narodowy is ideal for promoters.

Notable shows: AC/DC – Power Up Tour; Quebonafide – The Last Concert; Justin Timberlake – The Forget Tomorrow World Tour; Andrea Bocelli – 2024 Tour

“Located in Italy’s fashion and cultural capital, San Siro is as revered for its music programme as its sporting calendar”

San Siro Stadium

Milan, Italy

Concert capacity: 80,000

Operator: M-I Stadio s.r.l.

San Siro, officially known as Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is an iconic stop on the European circuit. Located in Italy’s fashion and cultural capital, it is as revered for its music programme as its sporting calendar.

Though it is primarily home to the AC Milan and Inter Milan football clubs, San Siro has hosted a wide variety of artists over the years. The stadium has a distinctive design, characterised by towering concrete stands and curvaceous lines, with a bowl-like design providing clear sightlines and enhanced acoustics. It boasts a large pitch area, allowing large-scale productions a comfortable set-up.

Backstage facilities, logistics infrastructure, and crowd management protocols have been refined over decades of hosting both sporting and live entertainment, making every event at San Siro an uncomplicated one for both organisers and attendees.

Notable shows: Bruce Springsteen – 2025 Tour; Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour; Zucchero – Overdose D’Amore World Tour; Måneskin – Loud Kids Tour Gets Louder

“Croke Park – the largest stadium in Europe – is a jewel in the Emerald Isle’s crown”

Croke Park

Dublin, Ireland

Concert capacity: 82,300

Operator: Aiken Promotions/MCD Productions

Croke Park – the largest stadium in Europe – is a jewel in the Emerald Isle’s crown, thanks to a combination of its vast size and desirable location, easily accessible from Dublin’s city centre.

The rectangular stadium with U-shaped stand arrangement has a strong reputation for sustainable operations, as it holds four ISO certifications, including ISO 20121 for sustainable events and ISO 14001 for environmental management — the first stadium in the UK/IE to secure both. Recent upgrades include new entertainment lighting integrated with its floodlight system and the refurbishment of food & beverage concessions.

The 145 x 88 metre pitch supports a variety of stage configurations, with good sightlines, a high-quality sound system, and an experienced staff contributing to a world-class experience.

Notable shows: Oasis – Live ‘25 Tour; Robbie Williams – Britpop Tour; Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour; AC/DC – Power Up Tour