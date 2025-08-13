‘Art should be allowed to drive us forward’

Syd For Solen organisers discuss how artists mixed politics with performance during the fourth edition of the Copenhagen festival

The team behind Denmark’s Syd For Solen festival have discussed the “privilege” of giving artists a platform to discuss humanitarian issues, following a successful fourth edition.

Nestled in the heart of Copenhagen, the smash!bang!pow!-backed festival welcomed 50,000 fans to the Danish capital’s Valbypark from 7-9 August. Chappell Roan, Sam Fender, and Queens of the Stone Age topped the international-focused bill for the city festival.

Fender, returning to the stage following a vocal injury-related break, made international headlines after he brought out several activists, including Greta Thunberg and UNICEF ambassador Selma de Montgomery, to lead pro-Palestine chants at the end of his set, while displaying the Palestinian flag on the main stage screen.

Festival CEO Nikolaj Thorenfeldt tells IQ the festival welcomes artists who want to make a stand.

“Artists have always portrayed what was going on in the world, good or bad, love or crisis — this is the core of what artists do,” he says. “We think that it’s a privilege that they want to use our platform to discuss these sorts of topics, because that dialogue is so important. Everything happened in a peaceful manner, and that’s what’s important.”

“There are so many examples of these things happening where art drives us forward, and art should be allowed to do so.”

Programmer Xenia Grigat described the weekend as “moving”, adding “Going back to the ‘60s or ‘70s, like with Woodstock, that was full of statements and poetry. [Festivals are] a platform for artists. In this case, we supported the artists, and we just added the framework for them.”

A relatively new festival on the European circuit, Syd for Solen – which translates to ‘south of the sun’ – quickly established itself, bringing in the likes of Fred Again.., Jack White, Bon Iver, Aphex Twin, Liam Gallagher, The National, and Jungle as headliners since its launch in 2022.

“The message and the authenticity are really what drive our lineup”

“The common thing across the board, no matter what sort of artists we’ve had, is that we’ve always tried to support and work with artists who have had the bravery to be authentic about what they’re trying to do and speak with a clear message to the audience,” Thorenfeldt says. “The message and the authenticity are really what drive our lineup.”

Despite only being in their fourth year, the team managed to snag Chappell Roan to headline its opening night, underscoring the 20,000-capacity festival’s aptitude for delivering in-demand stars in an intimate setting.

“When Chappell Roan was headlining on Thursday, I think she was the number one global streaming artist, which is just incredible for a new event like ours,” Thorenfeld says.

Grigat adds, “If you haven’t seen that show, you just have to travel for it. It’s insane.”

Khruangbin, Mk.gee, CMAT, Bikini Kill, Confidence Man, and many other global and Danish stars also performed over the weekend, with Queens of the Stone Age returning to top the bill after pulling out last year due to injury. In total, 33 artists performed across three stages.

“We have a home, and we have the music, and now it’s time to build on the next layers”

While their international audience is growing – it rose to 12% from 8% last year – remaining community-oriented is baked into the foundation of the city festival.

“Copenhagen is one of the stars of the festival,” Grigat says. “Having a festival that’s pretty much in the heart of Copenhagen in August, it serves that purpose of a city festival, not just locally, but also on a global scale. So it easily put us on the map.”

But in the end, “it’s just a mirror of the Copenhagen crowd,” she says.

“The goal for us was always to bring in a festival that had an artistic lineup that sort of floated along that reputation that Copenhagen had,” adds Thorenfeldt. The three-day event also aligns with Copenhagen Fashion Week, putting the city under a global magnifying glass.

The festival’s success has not come without challenge, as it quickly outgrew its original home Søndermarken and shifted to its new venue last year.

“When you’re at the festival, you can sense that it’s been built with blood, sweat, and tears from a very core team. It gives the festival a lot of identity, but it also creates challenges. Our growth rate in terms of visitors has been insane, and these sorts of scaling exercises can be a challenging thing,” Thorenfeldt says.

But for now, “We have a home, and we have the music, and now it’s time to build on the next layers,” Thorenfeldt concludes.

Sydforsolen returns for its fifth edition from 13 to 15 August 2026.

