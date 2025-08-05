The New Bosses 2025: Agnes Steen Eckersberg, ATL

Kicking off a series of interviews with this year's New Bosses, IQ speaks to the All Things Live promoter about her journey so far

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2024’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

Starting out at festivals, Agnes volunteered wherever possible. She worked as a producer and booker for the showcase festival by:Larm, and this year will be her ninth year working with arena rigging for Øya Festival.

In 2021, she started booking for Parkteatret Stage, a 500-capacity venue that is a staple venue in the Oslo live scene. She had been there for a year when All Things Live came knocking, and she started her role as promoter in the fall of 2022 at 24 years old, becoming the youngest promoter in Norway and one of only two female promoters at this level.

Since then, she has promoted more than 100 shows across the country, the biggest of which involved acts including Tyla, Kings of Leon, and Tyler, The Creator. She also works with acts like L’Imperatrice, Bon Entendeur, Fcukers, Maro, Alessi Rose, and many more. She was also the promoter for Norwegian legacy act Åge Aleksandersen’s concert at the 35,000-cap Voldsløkka open-air venue – his last stop in Oslo as part of his farewell tour.

It sounds like you’re enjoying your busiest year ever. Can you tell us more about the Åge Aleksandersen concert, as it sounds like a huge show for Oslo.

This has absolutely been my busiest year yet and working with Åge’s show at Voldsløkka is an exciting challenge. Voldsløkka has housed some great international acts in previous years, so it’s really cool to be able to present a domestic act on this green field venue.

Your time at Parkteatret obviously served you well. How did you find the transition of booking a small venue to becoming a promoter?

It’s for sure a bigger change than I was expecting when I went into it as a curious venue booker working mainly in a domestic market. The international industry is more competitive, higher paced, and you’re putting your neck on the line in a completely different way. In terms of network, I felt like I was starting from scratch, and you have to learn to deal with rejection quickly. But once you get the hang of it, the thrill of the risk is definitely addictive – I think all promoters have that in common.

Do you have a mentor, or someone you can rely upon to bounce ideas off?

I have several people I call for both advice and to bounce ideas. I think it’s critical to have good people you can talk to – both for inspiration and to learn from. My Swedish colleague David Maloney has been a great support this year when the size of my shows have grown a lot, and booker and GM at Parkteatret, Sverre Eilertsen, is always just a call away if I want to discuss a new act. Kedist Bezabih is also an inspiration to me as a fellow Norwegian female promoter, as well as Mark Vaughan whom I’m grateful will always give solid advice.

“Hone in on your strengths and you’ll find the people you want to work with”

There aren’t too many female promoters in the industry. How would you encourage other women to follow your footsteps?

There are so many different approaches on how to do the job, it’s really up to you to shape the kind of promoter you want to be. Hone in on your strengths and you’ll find the people you want to work with. Contrary to what you might get the impression of when starting out, you don’t have to be able to talk about football or Oasis to book great acts.

What have been the highlights in your career so far?

A turning point for me was when I booked Tyla. Every promoter in the market was all over it of course, and I’m very grateful to Ishsha Bourguet for trusting me as a partner. I can’t wait for her to play Slottsfjell Festival this year! Getting to promote Tyler, The Creator was also a real pinch-me moment: I was very grateful to be a part of it.

You mentioned working with arena rigging at Øya. What exactly does this entail – and how did you become involved?

I’m going into my ninth year this year working with Øya, where I started out volunteering and then becoming a part of the site crew as an employee of the festival after a few years. We’re a group of around ten crew who oversee around 200 volunteers to rig the whole arena, except for the stages. It’s such a great team and I really enjoy being a part of my favourite festival. Every cog in the machinery of festivals and gigs is important, and I love that this extra job puts in perspective the job I do day to day.

You were involved in by:Larm for a number of years. Are there other conferences or events that you find useful for networking and meeting industry peers?

I think we all have a love-hate relationship with industry networking events – it’s intense and hectic, but it’s also a lot of fun and can be very useful if you use it the right way. Meeting the people you work with face-to-face will always carry great value; this industry is built on personal connections, after all.

“A lot of this industry is built on gatekeeping”

Where is your favourite venue?

My very biased favourite venue is Parkteatret in Oslo. It’s run by an amazing team, it’s always the best vibe, and the sound is always great. They also have a programme with shows for all ages, which I think is super important for Oslo as most shows are 18+. The shows I saw when I was young have definitely shaped my love for live music, so I appreciate their dedication to recruiting new concert goers.

Are there any emerging acts that you are working with who you think other people around the world should keep an eye out for?

Is an act really still emerging if they can travel all the way to Norway to play a show? Not necessarily in this economy, but I do want to give a shout out to the newer acts I’m working on who are playing shows this year – Fcukers, Alessi Rose, Sadie Jean, and Hazlett are four of my favourites.

As a New Boss, what would you like to see happen to make the live music business a better environment?

A lot of this industry is built on gatekeeping and now that nearly all types of information is readily available on the internet, I think it’s time to move away from the phenomenon where it doesn’t serve a purpose. Other than that, be kind – we’ve all made careers doing what we love and it’s all about the joy of music in the end.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.