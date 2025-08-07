The New Bosses 2025: Can Büyükcinar, Wizard Live

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2025’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

From an early age, Can displayed a strong sense of independence, moving into his own apartment at the age of 17 while still in school, working internships during holidays, and setting his sights on a career in the entertainment industry long before most of his peers had any plans.

Driven by a fascination for celebrities, he began exploring media work, and soon he found himself writing concert reviews and interviewing international artists. After a journalism school rejection — a blessing in his eyes — he pivoted toward the music industry. Through his press contacts with concert promoters, he transitioned into live events, interning at Semmel Concerts and Trinity Music, where he witnessed shows by Joe Cocker, Pink, and One Direction—and gained his first real taste of backstage life.

In 2014, during a legendary weekend in Berlin with shows by Black Sabbath, Aerosmith, and The Rolling Stones, Can met Oliver Hoppe. Within weeks, Can moved from Berlin to Frankfurt and began an apprenticeship at Wizard Live, marking the start of a now 11-year career.

From humble beginnings—fetching tea for Ossy Hoppe and ordering office drinks—to becoming Booking Assistant, then Executive Assistant to Oliver Hoppe, Can worked his way through every layer of the company.

Today, he is prokurist and head of operations at Wizard Live, overseeing internal operations, HR, and the Frankfurt office, while still frequently touring with the company’s artists. Over the years, he has played various roles on the road, supporting acts like Aerosmith, Bryan Ferry, Slayer, Lady Gaga, Kane Brown, Tyler Childers, and many more.

The term Prokurist is unusual. If you were to describe your job to a stranger in one sentence, what would you say?

“Prokurist” is a very German job title that roughly translates to authorised representative or executive with signing authority. In practice, it means I support the managing director, help keep the company running, proactively assess risks, quickly develop solutions, and implement them hands-on, especially when things fall between the lines of official job descriptions.

When people ask what I actually do, I usually say: Mutti für alles (“mom for everything”) – that sums it up best. Otherwise, the conversation tends to get much longer. And like any good parent, I tend to have my eyes and ears everywhere, making sure everyone has what they need – even if it means parts of my job stay behind the scenes.

Your passion to succeed literally took you across the ocean. What advice would you give to other people looking to get a foot in the door of the music business?

Sometimes, all it takes is the courage to show up. One of the most meaningful opportunities in my life began when I simply rang the doorbell of a company and asked, “Hi, can I do an internship here?” They let me in – and that moment changed everything.

You don’t have to be the loudest person in the room. If you’re curious, open, and willing to work hard, there’s a place for you in this industry.

But you also need to understand that it’s still a job, not just hanging out at shows. You must earn your place, prove your value, and hope there are people or mentors who recognise the time, energy, and consistency you’ve put in over the years.

I was – and I am still – lucky to have a pool of people I could always reach out to for advice, but that’s something you must earn as well.

“Just because someone’s done their job for 20 years doesn’t mean they’re doing it well”

Can you tell us about a particular challenge you have had in your career – and how you overcame it?

One of the biggest challenges was learning how to stand my ground in an industry full of heavyweights – people who’ve been around forever and are used to calling the shots. Just because someone’s done their job for 20 years doesn’t mean they’re doing it well or that their opinions are still relevant today. That said, there are also many long-time professionals from whom I’ve learned an incredible amount – and whose experience I deeply respect.

As someone who’s young, gay, and from Berlin, where plain and blunt speech is the norm, I often had to work twice as hard to be understood correctly. I’ve always meant well, but my tone was often misunderstood. Early in my career, I received an email from Oliver – my mentor and boss – that said: “Send one more email like that and you can finish your time as a trainee somewhere else.” It felt tough at the time, but looking back, it was a very formative moment of my career. It taught me to reflect, communicate more consciously, and grow into the professional I am today.

(And yes – I still forward him that email from time to time, just to keep us both humble.)

These days, I have more of an edge than I did back then – but I’m still learning. You don’t need to be the loudest voice to have a seat at the table. Earning trust, step by step, got me through.

What’s your favourite thing about your job?

It may sound cliché, but the best part of my job is that no two days are the same. One day, I’m handling HR topics, booking travel, writing contracts, or onboarding a new team member. The next, I’m chasing missing artwork, solving visa issues, adjusting a last-minute schedule, or dealing with an agent who suddenly wants more money for their artist. Or I’m simply on tour for two months straight.

Being the go-to person for so many different things at once is something I genuinely enjoy. During the pandemic, while much of the industry came to a halt, we moved into a new office space. I had the rare opportunity to design it from scratch, thinking about how a “new work” environment could actually feel human, functional, and energising. Alongside the physical space, I was also able to shape the internal structure: How do we want to give feedback? What should team conversations feel like?

“It doesn’t always help to insist on being right – even if you are”

How do we build a culture that supports each other across departments?

It was especially rewarding because I knew it was for our own team. I may have driven them a bit crazy with my “everything must stay clean” policy – but to this day, I won’t forget their reactions when they walked into the new space for the very first time. That felt very rewarding.

I honestly don’t know another industry that offers this kind of diversity in tasks and human interaction. That’s what keeps it exciting – and what keeps me growing.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever received is this: “It doesn’t always help to insist on being right – even if you are.”

I’m still working on taking that to heart… and I probably always will. But in a fast-paced industry full of strong opinions, that mindset has helped me choose my battles, listen more, and stay focused on solutions rather than ego.

The second big lesson: you don’t have to do everything yourself. Just because someone does something differently than you would, doesn’t mean the outcome is worse. As long as the result is right, it’s right. Letting go of control isn’t always easy, but it’s necessary when you want to grow as an individual and with your team.

What has been the highlight of your career, so far?

The real highlight? That I still get to do this job, and that it continues to shape me.

Watching how time, people, and experiences have changed me over the years is something I’m genuinely grateful for. Not every moment is glamorous, but the fact that I’ve grown through the work… that’s the most meaningful part.

“What’s accomplished on these tours is incredibly impressive”

One very special part of that journey has been working with and for Böhse Onkelz. I’ve been part of the company’s team on their shows since 2014 – at first with almost no relevance in the bigger picture, more like a grain of rice than a cornerstone. Today, I get to work on this project all year round: from early planning, routings and budgets, to show setups alongside my colleagues, all the way to being on the road and playing a real role in making it all happen.

What’s accomplished on these tours – logistically, creatively, and in terms of sheer scale – is incredibly impressive. Being part of that machinery still feels like a privilege. I’ve learned more from this band and their team than from almost any other project – and I’m still learning every day.

As a new boss, what one thing would you change to make the live entertainment industry a better place?

If I could change one thing about the industry, it would be how we treat the people behind the scenes. There’s still too much ego, too much pressure, and too little space for sustainable career paths – especially for those working offstage. Crew members, production teams, coordinators, tour managers… they make everything possible, but they’re often the first to be overlooked. That has to change.

When I first started in this business, I worked a lot – long hours, weekends, no real separation between work and free time. I’m not saying that with pride or regret – it was just the reality at the time. That commitment played a big part in getting me where I am today, and I’m thankful for that. But I’ve also realised over time that it doesn’t have to be the standard for everyone. People bring different energies, different priorities, and that’s completely valid. It’s perfectly okay if someone wants more balance or sets different limits.

“We need to stop glorifying burnout and start supporting long-term careers”

But it’s also important to be honest about the trade-offs. If you don’t give 100%, you might not get all the same privileges that come with going all in – and that’s okay too, as long as it’s transparent. We need to stop glorifying burnout and start supporting long-term careers. I try to lead with that mindset: respectful, collaborative, and focused on people. Because at the end of the day, none of this works without them.

Are there any conferences, festivals or other events that have been useful for networking?

Conferences like Reeperbahn Festival, ILMC, and others are always interesting – there’s a lot to learn, and plenty of inspiring people around.

But honestly, I’m not really the type who is super comfortable at big networking events. I tend to be rather quiet – maybe even a little shy – in those situations. The best connections I’ve made have happened on the road, during shows, or in the calm moments around a production. That’s where trust is built – and where people really get to know each other.

2025 is proving to be arguably the busiest year in history for live music. Overseeing operations for Wizard, what are your priorities for the year

My main priority is making sure we keep adapting – because the live entertainment world is changing faster than ever.

There’s so much movement right now, and if you’re not paying attention, you’ll miss the momentum. It’s about staying sharp, knowing where you can claim your piece of the pie, and delivering great work when the opportunity comes.

And looking ahead, where would you like to see yourself in five years’ time?

I’d be genuinely grateful if my career continues the way it has so far: that I keep learning and growing while being able to increasingly share my knowledge and experience to mentor, empower, and develop others. At the same time, it’s important for me to balance the joy I find in my job with unwinding time with my husband and our cats – and of course, to keep enjoying plenty of great concerts in my personal life, too.

