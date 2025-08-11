The New Bosses 2025: Eleanor Weinel, AEG Presents

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2025’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

Eleanor is currently part of the Global Touring International team at AEG Presents, where she works as a tours manager. She joined AEG in 2021 and has risen through the ranks, working on tours for artists like Zach Bryan, Justin Bieber, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, BLACKPINK, Kacey Musgraves, and Carin León, as well as on major stadium shows across Europe and South America.

She studied English Literature and Portuguese at the University of Leeds, where she was involved in student radio and the local live music and club scene. Her career started at MAMA Festivals, and after taking a break from the industry during COVID, she returned on a contract with Festival Republic before landing a role at AEG. Coincidentally, Weinel met AEG’s head of recruitment during ILMC Futures Forum in 2020, helping get her foot in the door at the company.

Outside of work, she is a big believer in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. She enjoys hiking, board games, and making pottery, which she sometimes sells to raise money for charity.

You have language skills – do you ever get to exercise these in your job?

I studied Portuguese as part of my degree, and it has been great to be able to use this when working on shows in Portugal and Brazil. While I’m a little rusty, I have been in professional situations where my language skills have been really helpful. I have mixed feelings about English being the dominant language in the industry, so it’s nice when I get to work on shows in locations where I can speak the local language.

Making pottery sounds especially therapeutic. Which charities do you raise the money for?

Recently I did a pottery sale for Dementia UK, an amazing charity that provides a support helpline staffed with dementia-specialised nurses. I have also chipped in with some pottery to sell at the annual Macmillan coffee mornings set up by Yasmin Joseph in the AEG office. Weekly pottery classes are a chance for me to switch off from the hectic nature of the job, and it’s even better to be able to take a hobby you love and use it to give back, too.

“It may sound cheesy, but a problem shared really is a problem halved”

Starting out in the business on a work experience placement must have been a fantastic introduction. What advice would you give to other young people trying to get a foot in the door?

Getting into the music industry isn’t always easy – you have to really want it and be prepared to persevere. That said, if you are keen and competent, you will be surprised how many doors open through getting to know people and asking the right questions. I have had roles where I started out on work experience and eventually landed myself full-time work. Attitude, willingness to learn and being up for taking on challenges are really important.

You name some influential women as your mentors. How do you think the industry as a whole could attract more women to join its ranks?

I have been lucky to have some incredible mentors in every role I’ve had in the music industry. Being able to work with women I look up to and think ‘I could do that’ has always made it feel like there are opportunities out there for me. Diverse leaders throughout a business make a huge difference to how a place feels, and it definitely trickles down. Big shout out to all of the inspirational women who have been music industry mentors to me through my career and have taught me so much – especially Carolyn Bates, Rachel Jackson, Petra Kluk, Lucky Thompson and Connie Shao.

What has been the highlight of your career, so far?

The Global Touring International team at AEG are truly top-class individuals, and getting to work with them day in day out makes every day a highlight. There have been so many pinch-me moments when working on our shows from clubs through to stadiums, but to pick one, getting to go out to work on the Critical Role show in Chicago earlier this year was very special as a huge fan.

And what about any difficult times? Have you experienced any low points, and how did you deal with that, if you did?

There have certainly been all manner of challenges along the way, but leaning on the people around you is one of the most helpful things you can do when things get tough. It may sound cheesy, but a problem shared really is a problem halved.

“It’s important to be able to catch yourself, take a step back and find some perspective”

Being a tours manager must involve spinning multiple plates. Is it a constant challenge, or are certain periods of the year more hectic than others?

It’s pretty full on all year round. The workload ebbs and flows, but it’s hard to predict when the downtime will be. If we do get a quieter moment, I always try to embrace it, as so often we are operating at full throttle.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Connie Shao has often reminded me to try and see the wood from the trees. As someone in a fast-paced role with lots of demands who is very detail-oriented, it can be easy to get stuck in the weeds. It’s important to be able to catch yourself, take a step back and find some perspective.

As a new boss, what one thing would you change to make the live entertainment industry a better place?

We all know the battle to make tours financially viable is a tough one in the current climate, but slower touring gives people a chance to look after themselves and can make a huge difference to mental & physical health. Alongside that, I would always advocate for providing mental health support available to teams on the road.

What would you like to see yourself doing in five years time?

I want to continue on my journey working in international touring to progress into a director role and beyond. I also loved living outside of the UK when I previously lived in Portugal and would love the chance to try living abroad again within the next five years.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.