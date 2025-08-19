The New Bosses 2025: Louis Schlaghecke, Frontier Touring

Continuing a series of interviews with this year's New Bosses, IQ speaks to the promoter Louis Schlaghecke

Starting out in music central at WME Sydney, Louis Schlaghecke caught the eye of Mushroom Group founder, the late Michael Gudinski, who hired him at Frontier Touring.

He made his mark by helping to pull young, breaking acts into the company. A promoter at Frontier’s Melbourne offices since 2022, Schlaghecke works closely with COO Susan Heymann and has spent time at Frontier partner AEG Presents’ UK office.

Since 2023, he’s promoted the likes of Gracie Abrams, Benson Boone, Laufey, Alex Warren, sombr, Wallows, Maisie Peters, Angie McMahon, among bringing many others to the shores of Australia & New Zealand.

Your hit rate with identifying emerging talent is impressive. What platforms or networks do you rely upon to help you discover new acts?

Maintaining a consistent eye across a spread of DSP platforms and online blogs, while also holding an ear close to as many different types of DAB stations (big ups to community radio!) — it certainly helps to bring things up-to-speed.

Personally, I’ve always felt that the more you listen, the more you’ll be able to attune yourself to things that may or may not translate to a wider group — and I suppose one of the best things about this business is that there’ll always be something out there that you are yet to hear.

And similarly, as this is very much a people business, are there any conferences or events that are must-visit dates in your diary for expanding your network of contacts?

I’ve been very lucky to spend a fair chunk of my career in the UK so far, and with that has come the privilege of attending some reputable events such as The Great Escape and ILMC, to name a couple, but I have always tried to throw myself into a hectic schedule of seeing shows across town – wherever, whenever. You never know who you might bump into or catch from a distance… and don’t be afraid to say hello.

“How do you manage to persuade emerging talent to invest in visiting your country?”

Australia has always had strong local music scenes. Which breaking Australian acts would you recommend your peers around the world to keep an eye on in the coming year?

There’re plenty of strong ones for sure. The likes of Angie McMahon, Esha Tewari, Balu Brigada (we can’t forget NZ!), Radio Free Alice… so many — too many to name really!!

Post-COVID, the cost of touring has spiralled upwards, and for international acts visiting Australia, it’s very expensive. How do you manage to persuade emerging talent to invest in visiting your country?

Yes, while a common talking point at early stages of Australian touring discussions, another that follows is just how rewarding the territory can also prove to be once an artist invests – Aussie fans are loving folk and tend to give back in spades to those who make the trip down. It’s a long way, we know, but it’s a gorgeous old place. Further to that, we see a healthy number of artist profiles grow dramatically when these runs are paired with some well-thought-out promo work.

What has been one of your career highlights so far?

Right now, it’s hard to look beyond Gracie [Abrams]’s 12-date sold-out arena tour across Australia & New Zealand – an incredible team of people they all are.

Do you have a mentor, or anyone you can rely on to bounce ideas off?

There are many, and I am beyond thankful to all of those who have supported me and continue to do so. They know who they are.

“Let your freak flag fly”

Where is your favourite venue, and why?

Rod Laver Arena, The Boss stands smiling strong out front, in our beautiful hometown of Melbourne.

You spent some time working at the AEG Presents offices in London. What were some of the key lessons you learned from that period?

To think more globally as a promoter – Europe is a fascinating continent for touring, with so many logistical & market nuances compared to that of AU/NZ. It’s unreal to watch it unfold and take shape across the life of a tour.

Are there any particular tours or shows that you’re looking forward to in the months ahead?

There’s so much in the second half of this year, but David Byrne in the height of the Australian summer, I can look no further at this point!

What’s the best piece of advice that you’ve been given?

To put it bluntly, ‘let your freak flag fly.’

