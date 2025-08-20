The New Bosses 2025: Malin Kimmich, FKP Scorpio

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2025’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

Malin entered the professional world of music at the age of 18, gaining hands-on experience across various areas of event production and organisation, from large-scale festivals and clubs to more intimate live music environments.

Fueled by a growing interest in playing a more strategic role in the industry, she pursued a highly selective degree in Music Business at the Popakademie in Mannheim, Germany. During her studies, she became actively involved in artist development initiatives, supporting emerging talent and preparing them for the professional music industry landscape.

Graduating during the pandemic, Malin bridged the disruption in the music industry by remotely teaching a university course in digital marketing while relocating to Milan. At the same time, she continued working on a variety of freelance projects within the music world.

In January 2023, she joined the festival booking team at FKP Scorpio, where she curates and manages lineups for major festivals. Among them is Southside Festival, which holds a special place in her heart, being the event that first drew her into the music world.

You’ve been involved in live events since you were a teenager – was someone else in your family involved in the business, or was there something or someone else who prompted your interest?

I’m the first in my family to work in the creative industry, and I’ve always been a free spirit. When I was sixteen, I went to Southside Festival for the first time. Billy Talent headlined, Florence & The Machine performed, and I was completely captivated by the emotional intensity of thousands of people singing along as they performed my favourite songs. That was unforgettable. I realised I wanted to be the person behind the scenes, making those moments possible for the audience. Not long after, I started working at a local club, and everything took off from there.

Do you have a mentor that you learn from, or someone you can rely on to bounce ideas off?

I’m lucky to work with so many inspiring people across the industry, all with different perspectives on work, creativity, and life. I learn something from everyone, whether it’s what I admire or even what I want to do differently. Knowing both sides is powerful.

Right now, I’m part of an almost all-female team of festival bookers. We share ideas, challenge each other, give honest feedback, and grow as a team, and that in itself is a form of mentorship for me.

“It was a true moment of women lifting women in the music industry”

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given so far?

The most important thing is that you’re doing well in your personal life.

It may sound simple, but especially in our industry, work and personal life are often deeply intertwined. For me, it’s the peace and balance in my personal life that helps me keep my energy and creativity up, even when the pressure and workload are high.

What has been the highlight of your career, so far?

A very recent highlight happened this year at Southside. It was the biggest show to date for Nina Chuba, an incredible female artist that our team has been supporting. The booking agent and I had worked closely on this deal, both believing deeply in the artist’s journey and potential. Viewing the performance from behind the stage together, to see it all come together was not just a professional win, but a moment of shared pride. It was a true moment of women lifting women in the music industry, reminding me why we fight for artists, for stories, and for moments like this.

How would you encourage more young people to pursue careers in the live music business?

I’d show them that the live music business is where passion meets purpose. It’s not just about concerts, it’s about creating unforgettable experiences, being part of something bigger, and shaping culture in real time.

As a new boss, what one thing would you change to make our industry a better place?

I still experience a lot of outdated patriarchal structures in our industry. It’s time to move past that. I want to ensure that women and underrepresented voices are not just included, but actively empowered at every level of the live music industry. From backstage to boardrooms, representation matters. I believe that when we create inclusive environments and open doors for diverse talent, we also create more powerful, meaningful, and unforgettable live experiences for everyone. My goal is to foster a culture of belonging, where collaboration replaces ego.

“I want to keep learning, empower others, and create unforgettable festival moments”

You work across a range of festivals. What are you most looking forward to in the year ahead?

My favourite festival moment is the “calm before the storm”, the hours before the festival guests arrive and fill the camping ground in excited anticipation for the days ahead. Also, of course, seeing people dancing and enjoying themselves at one of our festivals is what you work toward all year. And at the end of the season, I always look forward to attending a festival as a guest myself and experiencing the magic from the other side.

You have a track record for supporting emerging talent. What platforms or tools do you rely on to find new acts – are there any showcase events, for instance, that you would recommend?

I love talking to people from all corners of the music industry, which always leads to great discoveries. And I really recommend showcase festivals like Reeperbahn Festival, The Great Escape, and Eurosonic, they’re super valuable for finding emerging talent. But even the smaller showcase festivals across Europe are excellent for discovering emerging talent. Other than that, I use tools like Soundcharts and of course, the classic: Spotify

Are there any emerging acts that you would encourage people around the world to keep an eye on?

Nina Chuba – for when you want to feel that youthful rebellion. Rachel Chinouriri carries you through the day with a deeply emotional, genre-fluid sound. Betterov delivers intense indie rock with depth. Get hooked by Indoor Foxes and The Beaches’ sharp indie sound, and listen to BUNT. when you need an energetic electronic boost.

What would you like to be doing in five years’ time?

In five years, I want to be an experienced festival booker. I want to pass on my knowledge and act as a role model for (young) women in the industry. I want to keep learning, empower others, and create unforgettable festival moments for both visitors and artists across all of Europe. I want to contribute to building festival concepts that reflect cultural diversity, foster international collaboration, and resonate with audiences across borders.

