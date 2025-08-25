The New Bosses 2025: Michael Montante, WME

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2025’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

Michael Montante is a music agent at WME, focusing on Asia Pacific as a territory. He works with a team that services both domestic and international artists on the WME Global Talent Roster.

Montante, who currently resides in Sydney, Australia, has booked tours ranging from clubs to arenas, throughout the region for artists including Camila Cabello, Sasha Alex Sloan, Alec Benjamin, Alanis Morissette, Babymetal, Boz Scaggs, Dinosaur Jr, Domi & JD Beck, Earl Sweatshirt, Eric Nam, G-Eazy, J Balvin, Honne, Jessie Reyez, Less Than Jake, Lil Tjay, Meg Mac, Don West, Peter Cat Recording Co, and Wallows.

Montante also oversees all festivals in Asia on behalf of WME and has booked headliners across the region such as Anne-Marie, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mike, Joey Bada$$, Kid Cudi, Kygo, J Balvin, Jack White, Nas, Kasabian, Air, White Lies, Wiz Khalifa, Yeat, Gunna, Alec Benjamin, Toto, James Blake, Little Simz, Pulp, Camila Cabello, and Babymetal.

You are a U.S. citizen. What tempted you to make the move to Sydney – and how do you find it working in a different country and culture?

I was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. The first 7 years of my career I spent in Los Angeles with WME and moving to our Sydney office in 2022 was a natural transition. The agent I was working for in Los Angeles was doing a ton of business in the Asia Pacific region. From my perspective, I could see how quickly the region was developing and how important it was becoming for so many artists touring internationally. I had existing relationships with the agents in the Sydney office, along with promoters across the region. Most importantly, WME’s unique company culture remains consistent across the offices globally, making it an easy transition to the Sydney Office.

Talking of different cultures, you oversee Asian festivals on behalf of WME. What events would you recommend others to check out?

There are so many great ones to choose, but some of my favorites are Fuji Rock, Summer Sonic (both in Japan), The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore), Djakarta Warehouse Project/We The Fest (Indonesia), and Clockenflap Festival (Hong Kong). All of those events do a great job of prioritizing both the artist and fan experience and they consistently book great lineups.

“The supply of international artists wanting to play Asian festivals outweighs the shelf space that is available on the lineups”

Music festivals with international talent are a relatively new concept in Asia – it this a sector that you think will grow in the years ahead?

Whilst it’s not a new concept, it surely is a growing one. At the moment the supply of international artists wanting to play Asian festivals outweighs the shelf space that is available on the lineups. Asian audiences love their domestic and regional artists, and those artists often are the driving ticket sellers for the festivals. Asian festivals are already fairly diverse in terms of the origin of talent. As international artists lean more into their Asian fanbases, we will see new festivals gain momentum along with a further diversification of the line ups.

Do you have any good examples of acts who have invested time in Asia, and who are now reaping the benefits?

Bruno Mars and Dua Lipa put in the time early in their career and they are now crushing arenas and stadium. Everyone should be keeping an eye on artists like Valley, Sasha Alex Sloan, Ruel, and Alec Benjmain. All these artists came into Asia early in their careers, have built very strong fan bases, and will continue to have huge careers. A great example of someone who is doing it right now in the very early stages is Don West, who will be playing shows in Asia before the US.

Asia accounts for over half of the world’s population. India only has 70 million less English speakers than the United States. Artists and managers are now seeing the value in investing and scaling these markets early.

Given the huge geographical territory you cover, where is your favourite venue, and why?

For Australia, it is the Enmore Theatre in Sydney. Everything from the location, to the look, to the history is incredible.

In Asia, it’s a little more of a complicated choice given the massive diversity between countries cultures, and general venue infrastructure. If I had to pick, it would be the Budokan in Japan. It has such a long history (dating back to the 60s when The Beatles played) of legendary artist like Björk, Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam, John Mayer, and Bob Dylan. For many artists, Japan seems to be the “crown jewel” of territories in Asia to conquer. Japan is one of the biggest markets for western music.

As a new boss, what one thing would you change to make the live entertainment industry a better place?

I would like to see a stronger focus on sustainability and renewable energy. Particularly with the rise of production, travel and labor costs and how low margins have become. I really admire what artist like Coldplay and Massive Attack have been able to achieve with their international touring in recent years.

“The quickest way to progress is to find out what is being underserviced and be the one to service it”

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given so far?

The first came from an old boss of mine. The quickest way to progress is to find out what is being underserviced and be the one to service it.

The second piece applies particularly to the early stages of a career. The relationships you form with your peers as a student, assistant, intern, and support staff are going to be the most important ones later on. You never know who is going to become the next big manager, label head, lawyer, tech exec, etc.

What would you like to see yourself doing in five years’ time?

Exactly what I am doing now, though with a larger roster of artists that I have singed and developed through the region.

Are there any particular events or tours that you are particularly looking forward to in the year ahead?

Addison Rae is one everyone is super exited for – it feels like she is primed for a complete take over.

Given your experience over the last decade, what advice would you give to the teenage Michael Montante as he looked ahead at his studies and career?

Don’t forget to enjoy the ride. We’re working in music with incredibly talented artists. What could be better than that?

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.