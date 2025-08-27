The New Bosses 2025: Robbert Vanderzande, Pukkelpop

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2025’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

Robbert is one of the bookers of Pukkelpop, a major Belgian festival held every summer in Hasselt, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025. With a diverse programme focused on young audiences, the festival blends global headliners with up-and-comers. Since 2019, Robbert has been helping to shape the line-up, covering all kinds of genres and talent. He is driven by a deep passion for youth culture and pop culture, and is constantly in search of the next big thing.

Robbert studied music management at PXL-Music in Hasselt, where he also organised concerts and party concepts as part of his involvement in the local music scene. Before joining Pukkelpop, he worked for the city of Genk as a booker and co-promoter of Genk On Stage, a large-scale, free festival held annually in the heart of the city.

It’s the 40th anniversary of Pukkelpop this year. What are you and your colleagues planning to mark the occasion?

Several stages are getting an upgrade with a completely new look & feel. Besides that, there are some special projects in the pipeline, but we can’t reveal too much about those just yet. We want to celebrate PKP’s 40th anniversary mainly through its innovation and rejuvenation, not by focusing on its age.

Keeping a heritage festival relevant is no small task – where do you find the inspiration for new ideas for Pukkelpop’s programming, and how do you gauge their success (fan surveys, for instance)?

I constantly try to discover what the different audiences and generations of Pukkelpoppers are into. I always say, if I had to create the line-up just for myself, the job would be very easy.

With a festival like PKP, which has a strong focus on young people, I find the biggest challenge and inspiration in discovering what’s going on in youth culture; that’s where the innovation lies. Every year, there’s a new generation going to a festival for the first time. How do we make sure they choose PKP? That question fascinates me.

Besides that, our audience can fill in a wishlist every year, which allows us to spot new trends. But above all, I try to follow the development of the artists I strongly believe in, on a daily basis: going to their shows, checking out new releases, and tracking how they’re evolving in terms of sales, streaming, media, charts, etc.

“Know your strengths, but also your weaknesses”

Given your experience of the last decade, what advice would you give to the teenage Robbert, as he looked ahead at his studies and career?

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself to be good at everything. Know your strengths, but also your weaknesses. Embrace your strengths and try to make a difference there, be ambitious about them.

You’re obviously enjoying learning about the business as your career progresses. How would you encourage the next generation to choose the live music sector for their chosen career path?

I’m grateful every day for the drive and passion of the people I get to work with, who I now also call my close friends. This is a business that’s constantly evolving and always gives you a fresh perspective on the spirit of the times.

Is there anyone in your life that you see as a mentor, or who helped you learn the ropes?

I want to thank Chokri Mahassine (Pukkelpop promoter) and Eppo Janssen (Pukkelpop booker), for giving me so many opportunities, space, and trust, but also for passing on the values and style of Pukkelpop.

As a booker who is helping to develop emerging talent, are there any particular events, forums or platforms that you visit to try to discover the next big act?

Showcase festivals like SXSW, Primavera Sound, and ESNS. In certain periods of the year, you can find me at a concert venue two to three times a week at places like Botanique, Ancienne Belgique, and Trix.

I also discover a lot of music online, via streaming and on platforms like TikTok. These platforms have proven in recent years that many sustainable and incredibly talented artists can break through there. Artists who stand for something and represent a generation. We saw the first big steps of artists like Chappell Roan and Doechii there, who are now headlining Pukkelpop 2025.

“We need to keep investing in talented, young, and diverse people and in a sustainable music industry”

As a festival that wants to embrace youth, we would be making a big mistake if we weren’t active on these platforms, just like we once had to be on Myspace, early Facebook, and YouTube.

Are there any new acts you have booked for this year’s festival that you think others in the industry should be keeping an eye on?

Our booking process is always a team effort, but a few names I would highlight are CMAT, MK Gee, Jade, Amaarae, Suki Waterhouse, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, and Chloe Slater.

What do you do outside of work to relax, or keep yourself busy?

Sports and travel, but also renovating my house. Some days that’s very relaxing, others a bit less.

What would you like to see yourself doing in five years’ time?

Doing what I love, with the same passion and purpose, surrounded by people who inspire me. But more than anything, I hope we’ll find ourselves in a world that chooses humanity and empathy more often than indifference.

If you could change one thing about the live music industry, what would you propose to make it better?

It’s a people business. We need to keep investing in talented, young, and diverse people and in a sustainable music industry. People who give their all, day in and day out, who are professionally available around the clock and don’t shy away from challenges. I want to keep working with these people for a long time, and we’ll need them more than ever.

