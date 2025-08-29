The New Bosses 2025: Weronika Tomkowska, Charm Music Poland

The 18th edition of IQ Magazine’s New Bosses in association with Futures Forum was revealed in IQ 137, recognising 20 of the most promising 30-and-unders in the international live music business. To get to know this year’s class a little better, IQ conducted interviews with each one of 2025’s New Bosses, discovering their greatest inspirations and pinpointing the reasons for their success.

Weronika leads Charm Music’s Polish office, where she’s been working since 2022. As a promoter, she’s most proud of executing a successful arena tour of Kayah & Bregović in 2024, but remembers fondly her shows with artists like Franz Ferdinand, Skunk Anansie, Sigur Rós, Joker Out and alt-J.

She works closely with a team of bookers to connect acts such as Jean-Michel Jarre, Placebo, and Röyksopp with local promoters, festivals, and municipalities. Weronika is beginning to expand into artist representation through Charmworks and aims to build her own roster in the near future.

I can see you have Bachelor’s degree in sound engineering – did you originally intend to go into the production side of the business?

Not entirely. I started my career on the business side of music, enrolling in the Music Business BA course at BIMM London – dropped out after six months. Back in Poland, I joined a label/incubator, but quickly realised I was missing the excitement of production, which I first experienced while organising a student festival in high school.

Since higher education was still expected at the time, I began exploring degrees that aligned more with my passion for live music, particularly the technical side. Despite warnings from friends about the demanding coursework, I felt I had something to prove after leaving BIMM – and I’ve always loved a good challenge. Everything started falling into place like pieces of a puzzle.

You volunteered at a number of events before you actually landed a job in live music. What advice would you give to other young people who want to get a foot in the door of the music industry?

One lesson I’ve learned is: if the door is closed, find a window. Don’t wait for job ads or formal applications – anticipate what a company might need and just reach out. That’s actually how I landed my first job in live music – I just sent my resume to the general email addresses of promoters and agencies.

Volunteering played a key role in building my career, but now I see how easily enthusiasm can be exploited. Unpaid work has become normalised in our industry, and that needs to change. My goal is to help create opportunities where young people can gain experience and be compensated fairly. Volunteer work is still work. As the “new bosses”, we have a responsibility to build something better.

“Valuable knowledge comes from contractors, service providers, suppliers, rental companies, agents, and touring crews”

Do you have a mentor, or someone who helped show you the ropes of how the music business works?

A lot of what I know came through trial and error. I’ve worked with both positive and negative influences, and each experience taught me something, but joining Charmenko was a real turning point. I’m fortunate to work with a team where learning never stops.

What’s more, it’s not just internal – valuable knowledge comes from contractors, service providers, suppliers, rental companies, agents, and touring crews as well. I dedicate time to speaking with external teams and everyone involved in our shows to gain insight from different perspectives.

You have worked with some big name international acts, and now you’re starting to build your own roster. Are there any particular genres in domestic talent that work well in Poland?

Recently, I’ve started exploring artist representation. After the successful tour of Kayah & Bregović, I began supporting the agents representing Goran Bregović with incoming bookings in Poland. With the backing of an international agency like Charmworks, I want to represent both local and international artists across Central & Eastern Europe. There are a few exciting local acts I’m eyeing right now, with a bright future outside of Poland.

What one thing would you like artists, fans, and other music industry professionals to learn about your country to persuade them to visit your events, or to listen to some Polish bands and artists?

Eurovision is a great example of how music reaches beyond language. We promoted a Slovenian band, Joker Out, and I’ve never seen anything like it – fans in Poland singing every lyric in Slovenian, word for word. I’ve seen my fair share of non-English-speaking artists, but JO’s audience really raised the bar.

Poland is already becoming a key territory in Central and Eastern Europe for international acts. And with initiatives like Liveurope, there’s more support and funding than ever for emerging talent in my country.

What has been the highlight of your career, so far?

The 2024 arena tour with Kayah & Bregović across Poland has been a highlight for me, but my fondest memories come from shows we’ve done with Franz Ferdinand. The band and crew are the kindest, most light-hearted and professional people to work with.

“Overachieving and overdelivering is an unspoken rule in the entertainment industry”

And what events, tours, or festivals are you particularly looking forward to in the months ahead?

Sigur Rós with Primuz Chamber Orchestra in Hala Stulecia in September and OFF Festival in August.

Being a young woman in a male-dominated industry cannot always be easy. Do you think the business is changing to embrace a better gender balance, or is it still a battle?

Being a young woman in a male-dominated industry can be challenging. We often feel like we have to work twice as hard just to be taken seriously – sometimes at the cost of our own well-being. In that struggle for recognition, it’s easy to fall into the unhealthy habits of tearing each other down to gain validation or to simply fit in.

I too had fallen into that trap, and now I’m trying to do better. True progress comes when we support one another and proceed with empathy, curiosity and kindness.

As a new boss, what one thing would you change to make the live entertainment industry a better place?

Overachieving and overdelivering is an unspoken rule in the entertainment industry. We are constantly working around the clock and sacrificing our mental health and well-being in the process. Burnout has become normalised and success is just exhaustion wrapped up in a neat bow.

But there’s no prize or trophy for being the most overworked person in the room. I hate to admit this, but I’m currently navigating through burnout myself. One hand is patting myself in the back for receiving this nomination, while the other is gently smothering me with a pillow. I understand now that ambition means little without balance. Prioritising my wellbeing by saying no to opportunities is not a weakness.

What would you like to see yourself doing in five years’ time?

I had tasted life on the road during local tours we’ve done, and I see myself on an international level in the future.

