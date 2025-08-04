x

news

Wacken unveils 35 acts for 35th anniversary

Def Leppard, In Flames, Powerwolf and Savatage head the ICS-promoted German heavy metal institution's 2026 lineup

By James Hanley on 04 Aug 2025


Germany’s Wacken Open Air (W:O:A) has unveiled the first 35 acts for next year’s 35th anniversary lineup after triumphing through adversity after a rain-hit start to its 2025 edition.

A severe weather warning was issued by the German Weather Service at around 11.30pm on the heavy metal institution’s opening night, leading the festival grounds and camping area to be partially evacuated, with campers told to leave their tents and stay in their vehicles.

The order was lifted shortly afterwards and the 30 July to 2 August event, which starred acts such as Guns N’ Roses, Papa Roach, Gojira, Machine Head, Apocalyptica, Saxon and Within Temptation, continued as planned.

Staged by Superstruct-backed ICS, W:O:A’s new arrival system – which included an extra arrival day and access passes for cars – has been been credited with helping ensure there were no major travel disruptions. The system was introduced last year in a bid to avoid a repeat of the scenes of 2023, when the festival went ahead at reduced capacity after the site was hit by rain and thunderstorms.

“In 2023, the heroes were those who were unable to travel here,” promoter Thomas Jensen told the closing press conference. “This year’s heroes were all those who came and created a fantastic atmosphere throughout the festival, regardless of the weather. We have great respect for all these fans.”

The 85,000-cap festival has now revealed Def Leppard, In Flames, Powerwolf and Savatage as part of its first wave of acts for 2026

In a special collaboration with top players from the German space industry, W:O:A also debuted a Space Camp, offering an “exciting and informative” programme on the topic. Elsewhere, Metal Battle Switzerland winners Expellow took the crown in the Wacken Metal Battle 2025.

“For me, the real heroes were those who managed to celebrate their bands in front of the stages despite the adverse conditions,” added organiser Holger Hübner. “The metal community sticks together, whether in the mosh pit, on the campgrounds including the Wheels Of Steel area, or at the bar.”

The 85,000-cap festival has now revealed Def Leppard, In Flames, Powerwolf and Savatage as part of its first wave of acts for 2026. The 29 July to 1 August bill will also include the likes of Lamb of God, Europe, Airbourne, Any Given Day, Broken By The Scream, Emperor, Luna Kills, Mantar, Nevermore, Sepultura and The Gathering.

An allocation of 10,000 Faster Tickets, which included a limited-edition T-shirt, has already sold out, with Harder and Louder tickets still available, priced €349.

For a second year, Wacken is offering fans the chance to “Pay with your Blood” to receive tickets for metal band Heaven Shall Burn’s 2026 German tour. Concert-goers can donate whole blood at the eight participating locations from 13 September.

 

