x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Wales to gain new rock festival from Alter Bridge

Blackbird Festival will launch in June 2026 at Cardiff Castle, and will also include Skindred, Florence Black, and Cardinal Black

By Hanna Ellington on 18 Aug 2025


Hard rock band Alter Bridge is launching its first festival, Blackbird Festival, set to take place next June at Wales’ Cardiff Castle.

The American unit will curate and headline the rock-focused event, which takes place as part of the TK Maxx presents Depot Live series at the 10,000-capacity Cardiff Castle, staged by promoters Depot Live and Cuffe & Taylor.

The one-day event, set for 27 June 2026, will mark the first Welsh show for the K2 Agency-represented band — comprised of Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitar), Mark Tremonti (guitar/vocals), Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums) — in more than seven years.

“To make up for lost time, we thought it would be cool to do something extra special,” says Kennedy.

“Not only does this commemorate 20-plus years of being a band, but it’s also a way to show our appreciation for the fans in Wales who’ve patiently waited for our return.”

Welsh bands Skindred, Florence Black, and Cardinal Black will support, with one more band to be announced.

Ahead of Blackbird, Alter Bridge will also headline theatres and arenas in support of their forthcoming self-titled album, out in January.

“This move opens up possibilities we’ve never had before”

The 31-date What Lies Within Tour starts on 15 January at Hamburg’s Sporthalle (7,000) and will see the band play across cities including Oslo, Copenhagen, Vienna, Zagreb, Barcelona, Paris, and London before wrapping up at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena (10,000) on 5 March.

Elsewhere, music and motoring festival Carfest is set to move to Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire from 2026.

Travis, Rita Ora, and Madness are on tap for this year’s event, taking place this weekend (22-24 August) at Laverstoke Park Farm in Overton. Busted, Sam Ryder, Squeeze, Tom Walker, and dozens more artists are slated to perform.

“This move opens up possibilities we’ve never had before, more space, more cars, more ways to surprise and delight our audience and most importantly, an opportunity to raise even more money for UK children’s charities,” says radio presenter Chris Evans, who founded the event in 2012.

The move comes Silverstone’s team pushes the circuit to become a standalone music venue. Earlier this year, the circuit hosted Sam Fender, Raye, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill as headliners during the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, bringing in an estimated 500,000 attendees.

“We are an incredible motorsport circuit, but also have this incredible infrastructure right in the heart of England,” said Nick Read, Silverstone’s chief commercial officer, to IQ. “We can do a standalone festival, or several nights of shows, so that’s really our next stage – music, without motorsport.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|17 Jul 2025

Art work: Alter Art preaches the ‘power of festivals’

Mikołaj Ziółkowski has revealed how Orange Warsaw and Open'er are contending with the boom in headline shows

News|08 May 2025

Bridge Conference reveals final programme

The new conference will gather leading voices from the worlds of music and tech later this month in Istria, Croatia

News|10 Mar 2025

FOCUS Wales dedicated to ‘healthier future for music’

The Welsh conference and showcase event has announced details for its 2025 instalment, set for 8–10 May in Wrexham

News|11 Apr 2025

FOCUS Wales expands conference programme

New sessions for the 8–10 May event in Wrexham focus on the evolution of the business, women in music, and the inner workings of the industry

News|05 Jun 2025

FOCUS Wales toasts 15 years with bumper edition

The conference and showcase event brought together over 422 industry professionals and more than 260 artists from across the globe

Trending Stories

news|12 Aug 2025

Thailand approves five-year deal with Tomorrowland

news|18 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Kara Harris, Live Nation

news|15 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: James Blackall, The O2

news|14 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Isabel Roudsarabi, Höme – Für Festivals

news|13 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Gabby Palmer, SUPER

news|12 Aug 2025

The New Bosses 2025: Ellen McEleney, DF Concerts

news|15 Aug 2025

BookMyShow rolls out Live Events Passport

news|14 Aug 2025

Stray Kids boost JYP’s concert revenue by 342%

news|12 Aug 2025

Siyabend Suvari: 1979 – 2025

news|14 Aug 2025

Turning fortunes for Burning Man ahead of 2025 event

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|17 Jul 2025

Art work: Alter Art preaches the ‘power of festivals’

Mikołaj Ziółkowski has revealed how Orange Warsaw and Open'er are contending with the boom in headline shows

News|08 May 2025

Bridge Conference reveals final programme

The new conference will gather leading voices from the worlds of music and tech later this month in Istria, Croatia

News|10 Mar 2025

FOCUS Wales dedicated to ‘healthier future for music’

The Welsh conference and showcase event has announced details for its 2025 instalment, set for 8–10 May in Wrexham

News|11 Apr 2025

FOCUS Wales expands conference programme

New sessions for the 8–10 May event in Wrexham focus on the evolution of the business, women in music, and the inner workings of the industry

News|05 Jun 2025

FOCUS Wales toasts 15 years with bumper edition

The conference and showcase event brought together over 422 industry professionals and more than 260 artists from across the globe

IQ Jobs Board

Senior Front of House ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£45K - £48K + 10% Bonus and Benefits

Food & Beverage SupervisorGlasgow Clan

Glasgow, UKPart Time£13/hr

Venue ProgrammerDHP Family

London, UKFull Time£34K - £36K

Production ManagerProduction Service Switzerland AG

Zurich, CHFull TimeDOE