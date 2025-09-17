Rock en Seine snaps up The Cure for 2026

With the 2025 festival summer only just in the rearview mirror, the pieces are already starting to fall into place for next year’s season.

The UK’s BST Hyde Park and inaugural Roundhay Festival, as well as Germany’s Hurricane & Southside made their first announcements over the past few days, while Coachella also unveiled its 2026 lineup this week.

Portugal’s Rock in Rio Lisboa was first to show its hand earlier this year, confirming Linkin Park as its first 2026 headliner in early June – 12 months in advance. Germany’s Rock am Ring/Rock im Park also followed suit.

Also fast out of the blocks is France’s Rock en Seine (26-30 August), which has landed The Cure – seven years after the band’s first show at the Paris event in 2019. The rock greats will close the festival’s main stage at the Domaine National de Saint-Cloud on 30 August.

Saudi Arabia’s Soundstorm has named Post Malone, Calvin Harris and Benson Boone as its 2025 headliners

Elsewhere, Finland’s Provinssi, which takes place in Törnävänsaari, Seinäjoki on 25-27 June, has confirmed Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Apulanta, Blood Incantation, Cemetery Skyline and Witch Club Satan among its first wave of acts.

Papa Roach and Zwangere Guy have been added to the bill for the first Werchter Parklife, which will be held at the Festival Park in Werchter, Belgium, on 28 June, headlined by Linkin Park.

In addition, Saudi Arabia’s Soundstorm has named Post Malone, Calvin Harris and Benson Boone as its 2025 headliners. Set for Riyadh from 11-13 December, other acts will include Loyle Carner, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Tyla, Ava Max, Nina Kraviz, Camelphat, Adriatique and Damian Lazarus.

Revisit IQ‘s feature on the perfect time to unveil your festival bill here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.