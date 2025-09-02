Afro Nation unveils first UK event

Afro Nation is being exported to the UK for a brand new one-day event, taking place in London this winter.

The Portugal-hailing Afrobeats festival has teamed up with Afrosport Network to present Afro Nation United: The Road to the Unity Cup, connecting music, sport and culture across the global diaspora.

The Unity Cup is an annual football tournament in London featuring Ghana, Jamaica, Nigeria, and Trinidad and Tobago, communities with a large diaspora in Europe.

Slated as the UK’s biggest indoor celebration of Black music and sports to date, Afro Nation United will launch at the 15,000-capacity Drumsheds in North London with three stages of “non-stop” music.

Room X: Afro Nation will be dedicated to afrobeats, rap and hip hop, with a lineup featuring Odumodublvck × Shallipopi, Darkoo, DJ OV, Jae5, Stylo G, 1Way × Sika Takeover, DJ Emz, Supermidz, and more.

“Afro Nation United: The Road to the Unity Cup will connect music, sport and culture across the global diaspora”

Room Y: Piano People will celebrate the wave of South Africa’s vibrant club sound amapiano with back-to-back performances by Vigro Deep, De Mthuda, Njelic, Kwamzy, Don Jon B2B K3, Mdu aka TRP and KMAT.

Room Z: Lit & LeQuartier brings together everything beyond afrobeats and amapiano, promising a mix of dancehall, rap crossovers, and club sounds, featuring, Shiiva, Kwamz Original × Obe 380, Trendy Takeover, J Gadget and more.

LeQuartier is Afro Nation’s new platform dedicated to francophone music and culture, expanding the celebration to new communities across the diaspora.

Afro Nation United is part of a wider commitment from Afro Nation to unify the worlds of music and sport. It was recently announced that Afro Nation will programme live music at the Professional Fighters League Africa (PFL) events.

Afro Nation recently wrapped its record-breaking fifth anniversary on 9-11 July in Portimão, Portugal, with performances from Burna Boy, Tems, Davido, Mary J. Blige and more.

The global entertainment firm behind the festival, TMG (The Malachite Group), recently inked a multi-year exclusive site licence agreement and pledged to bring other events to the region.

Obi Asika, founder of TMG and Afro Nation, tells IQ: “With Afro Nation United, our ambition is clear – to celebrate and spotlight the role of sport in Black culture. From the pitch to the stage, nobody does entertainment and sport better than us. This is about owning our stories, creating cultural moments that matter, and showing the world the power of our community when music and sports come together.”

