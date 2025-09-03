Arrival Artists & ATC Live merge to form ROAM

Independent music booking agencies Arrival Artists and ATC Live have united to form new global agency ROAM.

North America-based Arrival and UK-headquartered ATC previously launched a strategic partnership in October 2020, which has grown from an A&R initiative into a transatlantic network.

With offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Paris and Glasgow, ROAM will represent more than 800 artists, supported by a team of over 80 staff, making the combined company the largest independent booking agency as well as the fifth largest worldwide.

Its roster includes Amyl & The Sniffers, Andrew Bird, BadBadNotGood, Big Thief, Black Pumas, Car Seat Headrest, Cory Wong, Faye Webster, Fontaines D.C., Good Neighbours, Goose, Glen Hansard, Jungle, Khruangbin, Japanese Breakfast, Mac DeMarco, Metronomy, Mk.gee, Mt. Joy, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Royel Otis, Sufjan Stevens and The Lumineers, among many others.

“Our work with ATC Live has been rooted in a commitment to developing careers with care,” says Arrival co-founder Erik Selz, partner/agent at ROAM. “Over time, that partnership evolved into a vision for something far greater. ROAM blends a personal, hands-on approach with the strength of deep, far-reaching industry relationships, unlocking opportunities in every corner of the touring world.”

Collectively, ROAM’s clients perform over 10,000 shows annually in venues such as Madison Square Garden, O2 Arena, Hollywood Bowl, Royal Albert Hall and Radio City Music Hall, and appear at leading festivals including Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Primavera, Coachella and Roskilde.

“The creation of ROAM significantly enhances the choices artists have for worldwide representation”

“We’ve proven our ability to take artists from clubs to festival headlines and arena touring, and to add value to established artists of all levels through diligent and strategic work,” says Alex Bruford, partner/agent at ROAM. “The creation of ROAM significantly enhances the choices artists have for worldwide representation.”

The leadership team includes Arrival co-founders Selz, Ali Hedrick, John Bongiorno, Karl Morse, Ethan Berlin and Matt Yasecko, alongside ATC Live founder Bruford, and partners Clemence Renaut, Colin Keenan, Ed Thompson, Olivia-jane Ransley, Sarah Joy, Skully Sullivan Kaplan and Will Church.

“We’ve built companies and cultures we’re proud of, and ROAM takes that to the next level,” says Olivia-jane Ransley, partner/director of operations. “We’ve created an environment where agents can confidently prioritize long-term career success for their artists, supported by the infrastructure and expert departments to break into new markets, expand audiences, and sharpen ticketing strategies.”

With territory-focused teams specialising in tour and digital marketing, brand partnerships, philanthropic activations, as well as college, festival and private event booking, the founders have outlined their shared mission to create “an agency where artists can grow careers without compromise, uniting scale with agility and execution with creativity”.

“Artists don’t stand still, and neither do we,” adds partner/COO Matt Yasecko. “ROAM is about adapting, exploring new opportunities, and creating lasting cultural impact – on our own terms and alongside the artists who inspire us.”

