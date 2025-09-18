Australia concert earnings leap 21.8% to $1.8bn

The continued post-Covid return of major international tours has been credited as a key driver in a year of growth for Australia’s live performance industry.

Live Performance Australia’s 2024 Live Performance Attendance and Revenue Report shows total revenue of A$3.4 billion (€1.9bn) across the business last year – a 6.9% increase on 2023, while ticketed attendance ascended 4.6% to 31.4 million. The average ticket price increased 5.6% in the same period to $135.39 (€76.15).

In 2024, the contemporary music category contributed a record $1.8bn (€1bn) in revenue, up 21.8% year-on-year, and 14.1m fans (up 17.3%), attributed to a full year of tours by major overseas acts including Taylor Swift, Coldplay, P!nk, Pearl Jam, The Weeknd and Travis Scott. The segment accounted for the largest market share in both revenue (54%) and attendance (44.8%) within the overall live performance sector.

“The annual variability of this category strongly reflects the number of high-profile international artists that tour in any given year, particularly the number of stadium tours that attract large audiences,” states the report.

However, income from music festivals dipped 6.7% on the previous 12 months to $331.3 million, with attendance declining 0.9% to 2,011,084 in the same period. The report says the drop is partially explained by the cancellation of several notable festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Groovin’ the Moo, Spilt Milk and Harvest Rock, but adds “the scale of the decline was also offset by the addition of a new data provider”.

Moreover, the average festival ticket price was down 5.1%, from $190.54 in 2023 to $180.75 in 2024, further contributing to the decline in revenue.

“Australians clearly value live performance but it’s also a highly discretionary spend for most households”

The earnings were primarily driven by festivals such as Laneway Festival, Listen Out, Beyond the Valley, Knockout Outdoor 2024: Games of Destiny, Pitch Music & Arts Festival, CMC Rocks, Bluesfest, Wildlands, WOMADelaide, Good Things Festival and Red Hot Summer Tour.

For the first time, the report also tracked the share of revenue and attendance across metropolitan and regional markets in each state and territory. In 2024, NSW and Victoria were responsible for the most revenue and attendance in the contemporary music category, generating 73.8% of overall revenue and 68.3% of attendance. Some internationals acts only toured the two states, which goes some way to explaining their strong results.

“While the overall results paint a positive story, growth was concentrated in a limited number of categories and states,” says LPA chief executive Eric Lassen. “These mixed outcomes highlight the evolving nature of audience behaviour and preferences, as well as challenging economic conditions overall.

“Australians clearly value live performance but it’s also a highly discretionary spend for most households. Against a backdrop of much higher costs of bringing live performance to the stage, audiences are being more selective in how they spend their arts and entertainment dollar.

“Categories including ballet and dance, theatre, music and multi-arts festivals, and opera, which are fundamental to a thriving and diverse Australian cultural landscape, saw drops in revenue and attendance. That’s why smart policy interventions such as LPA’s plan for a live performance production incentive are so important to stimulate additional investment and creative activity across the breadth of our commercial and not-for-profit performing arts companies.”

