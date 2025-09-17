Boardmasters licence review dropped at last minute

A review of a UK festival’s licence following concerns over its booking of controversial duo Bob Vylan has been dropped a day before it was due to take place.

Hundreds of people wrote to Cornwall Council, the licensing authority for Boardmasters, ahead of the August event to call for the UK-hailing duo to be removed from the bill after the band chanted “death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” during a televised appearance at Glastonbury.

The performance ultimately went ahead as planned without incident, but a licensing review for 2026 was due to take place today (17 September), but was cancelled after a member of the public withdrew her complaint.

“My sole intention in raising the matter was to address concerns regarding the inclusion of the act, Bob Vylan, in the festival’s 2025 lineup,” said the complainant. “My focus was narrowly on the aforementioned act. I therefore have no desire in pursuing a licence review for 2026.”

Bob Vylan’s Tilburg cancelled was cancelled following controversial statements made by the group’s frontman about the death of Charlie Kirk

A spokesperson for Boardmasters, which returns to Newquay from 5-9 August next year, confirms the review would no longer go ahead.

“We can confirm that the licence review application concerning Bob Vylan has now been withdrawn, bringing the matter to a close,” says the spokesperson. “We’re grateful for the constructive dialogue throughout this process and remain committed to balancing the opportunity to provide a platform for artists with our responsibility to protect the licensing objectives that ensure our events are safe, inclusive and positive experiences for all.”

Meanwhile, Bob Vylan’s scheduled 16 September concert at Tilburg’s Poppodium 013 in the Netherlands was cancelled in the wake of statements made by the act’s frontman on stage at Amsterdam’s Paradiso relating to American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last week.

A statement from the venue read: “While we understand that these statements were made in the context of punk and activism, and that the reporting on them is sometimes less nuanced than what actually happened, we still believe these new statements go too far. They no longer fall within the scope of what we can offer a platform.”

