Boardmasters details ‘reimagined’ experience

Following last year's crowd surge, the UK surfing and music festival has unveiled safety improvements and a 'renewed focus'

The UK’s Boardmasters Festival has unveiled safety improvements after seven people were taken to hospital following a crowd surge at last year’s event.

Police also investigated allegations of a sexual assault at last year’s music and surfing festival, which takes place annually in Newquay in Cornwall.

Enhancements for the 2025 edition, which kicks off today, include improvements to artist scheduling, infrastructure layout, staffing deployment, public signage and medical and welfare provisions.

The festival says it has also boosted its 24/7 security coverage across campsites, with more high-vis patrols day and night and round-the-clock support, and new free Wi-Fi zones across the site.

Additionally, the main arena and campsite medical points will be staffed 24 hours a day by A&E doctors, nurses, paramedics, mental health practitioners and more.

Oxfam Stewards will return to the festival in 2025 as will the Welfare Team + SARSAS – providing specialist support to those affected by harassment, sexual assault, or domestic violence.

“Delivering a safe and well-organised festival is our highest priority”

Organisers of the Superstruct-backed festival have also unveiled a renewed focus on the cultural heritage of the event, which started in 1981 as an international surfing festival.

“Boardmasters remain saddened by the isolated incident in 2024,” says Andrew Topham, founder and CEO of Boardmasters.

“Delivering a safe and well-organised festival is our highest priority, and we are proud of the rigorous months of planning, sub-groups and close collaboration between Boardmasters, Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Council and our other authority partners to ensure that this year’s event meets the highest standards. Boardmasters are grateful for the ongoing support and cooperation of our authority partners.”

The festival also confirmed that Bob Vylan will remain part of the lineup despite a growing campaign calling for the group to be banned.

Hundreds of people have written to Cornwall Council, the licensing authority for the festival, asking them to stop the UK-hailing duo from taking to the stage.

The band drew criticism after chanting “death to the IDF [Israel Defence Forces]” during a televised appearance at Glastonbury festival.

Boardmasters 2025 takes place from 6–10 August with artists including The Prodigy, Raye and Central Cee.

