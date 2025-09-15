Cardiff’s national concert hall to reopen

After two years of closure, Cardiff’s St David’s Hall is set to reopen under the operation of Academy Music Group (AMG).

AMG, a leading UK venue owner-operator, has entered into an agreement with Cardiff Council to lead the refurbishment, reopening and running of the venue, marking a turning point for the shuttered 2,000-capacity Welsh national concert hall.

An integral part of the Cardiff music landscape, the venue shut in September 2023 due to structural issues, with over 900 concrete roof panels at risk of failure and collapse. As part of the agreement, AMG will install a new roof and new seating.

“Cardiff is a vibrant city with a thriving music and arts scene, and we’re delighted to be returning one of its most integral venues to the forefront of its cultural community, says AMG CEO Liam Boylan.

“Academy Music Group has a long history of investing in culturally important buildings and ensuring that they remain open and flourish for future generations to enjoy. St David’s Hall sets a benchmark standard for concert halls globally, and we’re thrilled to be able to ensure it continues to deliver outstanding entertainment for many years to come.”

“This is the start of a new and exciting chapter in the history of one of Wales’s most important music venues”

Once reopened, the venue will host a diverse programme of events, including its renowned classical programme. Per the agreement, a minimum of 60 days annually must be allotted for classical events; plus, 10 days every other year will be provided to host the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World event.

Past performers at the venue include U2, Miles Davis, Adele, Tom Jones, Sir Anthony Hopkins and the Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra.

“This is the start of a new and exciting chapter in the history of one of Wales’s most important music venues. The significant investment AMG is making will ensure the fabric of the building is protected and maintained for years to come,” says Cllr Jennifer Burke, cabinet member for culture, parks and events.

“As well as bringing some of the most exciting acts in contemporary live music to Cardiff, the deal with AMG will protect the Hall’s classical programme and will mean that Wales once again has a National Concert Hall to be proud of. St David’s Hall is a special venue for audiences and musicians across Cardiff, Wales and beyond. I’m delighted that under AMG’s stewardship it will soon be welcoming audiences back through the doors and helping us deliver on our music city ambitions.”

A reopening date for the venue is to be announced.

