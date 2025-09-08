It’s 2025. We can livestream spacewalks from the ISS, create diamonds out of thin air, and we have the tech to power electric planes – yet somehow, most music festivals still run on diesel.

According to the latest Low Emission Festivals report from A Greener Future, a shocking 75% of festival power still comes from diesel generators (in the UK). That’s a dirty secret hiding under stages lit up with slogans about climate action and sustainability.

But the tide is turning – fast. The appetite for clean, reliable festival power has exploded over the past year, and the way forward is becoming clearer by the day. It’s what Grid Faeries X Ecotricity are on a mission to deliver.

Our simple idea is to connect festival sites directly to the national grid using 100% renewable electricity. Once connected, that

clean power can be stored and distributed using big batteries – reducing, even eliminating, the need for diesel.

“Our simple idea is to connect festival sites directly to the national grid using 100% renewable electricity”

And where grid connections aren’t (yet) possible, battery systems can cut fuel use by up to 75%. That’s not just a win for the

planet — it’s quieter, more efficient, and cheaper in the long run.

Take the Grid Faeries x Ecotricity battery system. It comes packed with 3MWh of electricity – sourced entirely from the wind

and the sun. Add in more kilowatt-hours every week from an on-site solar array and a windmill, and you’ve got a genuine clean power station on wheels.

This kit has already been used in the UK to power Arcadia’s Dragonfly stage at Glastonbury, the Charlie Gillett stage at WOMAD, the LIDO Festival main stage at Victoria Park in London, and Massive Attack’s Act 1.5 Climate Action Accelerator. In each case, the energy setup was different – from a no-recharge requirement, to hybrid HVO microgrids, to full grid connections.

What we’re seeing is the early shape of a new kind of energy system – one that’s mobile, modular, and emissions-free. But there’s a gap. A knowledge gap. And a process gap, too. Whether it’s the biggest stage production or the smallest food stall, most events don’t know how much energy they actually use – which makes it a challenge to plan viable alternatives to diesel. That’s the next big frontier. Accurate data.

“We need production teams, caterers, and equipment manufacturers to work together to build better models”

The only way to plan sustainable power setups is to know what the power needs actually are. Right now, most events overestimate demand – and when you think you need twice as much power as you really do, you limit your options before you’ve even started.

We need production teams, caterers, and equipment manufacturers to work together to build better models for real-world energy use. Because the alternatives aren’t just coming… they’re here. And the will to change is real. Over the last 12 months, we’ve

seen an unprecedented surge in demand for grid connections and battery power at events, and it’s only

going to grow.

But let’s not pretend that switching the power source is the only thing that matters. If we want festivals to be part of the climate

solution, not the problem, we have to tackle the bigger impact areas, too – namely travel and food. Travel, particularly by car, accounts for a huge portion of a festival’s carbon footprint. So, let’s get serious about low-carbon transport: subsidised coaches, trains, and safe bike access. But even that isn’t the biggest fix. Food is.

“It’s not about making people feel guilty – it’s about giving them better options”

The single most powerful thing a festival can do for the climate is to go plant-based. Serving animal products at scale is incompatible with any credible sustainability plan. The science is clear: shifting to a plant-based food system is one of the fastest ways to cut emissions, restore nature, and ease the pressure on land and water.

It’s not about making people feel guilty – it’s about giving them better options. Tasty ones. Accessible ones. Ones that reflect the

world we actually want to live in. Festivals are more than music. They’re microcosms of society – and they can lead the way on big changes. Just like we proved with Forest Green Rovers [the world’s greenest football club], it’s entirely possible to go plant-based, run on clean energy, and keep the soul of the event alive.

So, here’s the blueprint: power from the grid, backed by new renewables; batteries to balance it; better data to drive smarter

decisions. And at the same time, fix the food, fix the travel, and build a culture where sustainability is more than a stage slogan.

That’s the path forward. Let’s stop partying like it’s 1999 – and start building the future, one stage at a time.

