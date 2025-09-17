Concert tourism drive brings Post Malone to India

An Indian state’s newly launched official concert tourism policy has secured Post Malone’s debut headline show in the country.

Produced by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation in collaboration with the government of Assam, the event has been confirmed for 8 December at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Assam.

The state’s government approved the policy in its annual budget in May and plans to develop the entertainment infrastructure in the cities of Guwahati, Jorhat and Dibrugarh. It has already earmarked Rs 209 crore (€21 million) to transform Dibrugarh’s Khanikar Stadium from a 5,000 to 35,000-seater venue, which would make it the biggest venue in the state.

“Assam has embarked on an exciting journey into concert tourism, leveraging its newly introduced Concert Tourism Policy to attract a larger influx of tourists aiming at greater economic advantage to the region,” says Padmapani Bora, MD of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC). “Assam is endowed with rich biodiversity, vibrant heritage, music, and culture, and has always been a preferred tourist destination.

“As a landmark initiative in this direction, we are proud to welcome Post Malone, one of the world’s most celebrated artists, for his first and only performance in India. His show is a testament to how India’s live entertainment landscape is rapidly expanding, with Assam emerging as an important contributor to this growth.”

“By hosting an artist of Post Malone’s stature here, we are not just creating a landmark moment for fans but also showcasing Guwahati’s potential as a world-class destination”

Post Malone drew over one million fans to the North America leg of his 2025 world tour, which preceded his first-ever stadium shows across Europe this summer. The US rapper and singer previously performed in India at the Zomato Feeding India Concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course in 2022.

“Post Malone represents the very best of contemporary global music, an artist whose unique sound and persona resonate with millions across the world,” adds BookMyShow’s chief business officer – live events, Naman Pugalia. “To bring him exclusively to Guwahati is to open a powerful new chapter for live music in the Northeast. The region has long nurtured a passionate and discerning fanbase, with music deeply ingrained in its cultural fabric.

“By hosting an artist of Post Malone’s stature here, we are not just creating a landmark moment for fans but also showcasing Guwahati’s potential as a world-class destination for music experiences. This is the beginning of a long-term vision where live entertainment becomes both a cultural bridge and an economic driver, placing Assam firmly on the global live music map.”

The move marks the latest step in the rapidly-growing Indian market’s aggressive concert push, which has accelerated since Coldplay’s record-breaking shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, generated a reputed economic impact of $75 million (€65m). The British band attracted more than 222,000 fans from 500 cities across their two January concerts, which set the record for the largest stadium concerts of the 21st century.

