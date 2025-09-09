FireAid investigation: Independent review finds no misconduct

An independent audit found that FireAid did not misuse the $100 million raised during a pair of all-star benefit concerts following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January.

FireAid enlisted global law firm Latham & Watkins to conduct an independent internal review of its grantmaking process in July, after widespread internet speculation, led by Republican congressman Kevin Kiley, about the distribution of the relief.

After interviewing FireAid board members and reviewing meeting minutes, wire transfers and emails, Latham concluded that there has been no misconduct in the distribution of $100 million raised during the two concurrent shows at L.A.’s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum.

“Based on the investigation conducted to date, we have not identified evidence of any misrepresentations in the solicitation of charitable funds, improper selection of grantees, improper distribution of funds, improper use or misappropriation of funds, fraudulent intent, or deviation from FireAid’s stated mission,” writes Latham in the report.

Many of FireAid’s online critics have claimed the organisation gave the false impression that these funds would be issued as direct payments to fire victims. But Latham says in the report that FireAid “made clear from its inception” that money would be distributed not directly to individuals, but to partner organisations that were providing fire relief.

“Our findings indicate that FireAid understood its purpose as a charity concert to raise money for fire victims, communicating consistently how charitable donations would be used across its website, public statements, and sponsorship materials,” it adds.

Critics on the internet have also suggested that some of the FireAid recipient organisations are not actually involved in wildfire recovery but Latham’s report said this is also false. The firm reviewed progress reports from FireAid grantees and said the $75 million distributed so far has been spent on food, housing, medical care and other key expenses for fire victims.

In a press release announcing the Latham report on Monday, FireAid said the firm’s investigation “affirms that FireAid’s grantmaking was transparent, mission-aligned and impactful for fire-affected communities across Los Angeles.”

At least 29 people were killed as a result of the January 2025 blazes, which destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in Southern California.

FireAid, produced by the Azoff family in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents, featured performances from more than 30 artists at two LA venues – Intuit Dome (cap. 18,000) and Kia Forum (17,500) on 30 January – and were watched by more than 50 million viewers across 28 streaming platforms.

Acts included Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stevie Nicks, as well as the surviving members of Nirvana.

The estimated $100m raised includes ticket sales for both venues, sponsorships led by presenting partners Kaiser Permanente and Scopely, merchandise sales, and donations from the public including private gifts from the Azoff family, the Eagles, Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and U2. Intuit Dome owner Steve Ballmer and Connie Ballmer continue to match all pledges received from the broadcast.

