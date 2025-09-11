FKP slams ‘discrimination’ case against Provinssi

Organisers of Provinssi have been fined for discriminating against a member of parliament, who they say broke its code of conduct.

Juha Mäenpää, an MP for the right-wing Finns Party, was invited as a guest to the FKP Scorpio-backed event in 2023, along with other politicians from the local Seinäjoki area.

To receive free tickets to Provinssi, guests were obliged to sign a code of conduct that seeks to promote equality, diversity, and equity in the music industry. “We want to ensure a safe and discrimination-free festival environment for all our employees, partners, and audiences – and so do I!” the form reads.

Mäenpää’s invitation was withdrawn after he wrote a column in the newspaper Ilkka-Pohjalainen criticising the Finnish National Board of Education’s guidelines on teaching gender diversity. Provinssi organisers said Mäenpää’s op-ed was “blatantly against values and code of conduct, specifically against safety, diversity and equality”.

Despite the cancellation of his invitation, Mäenpää appeared on site on Saturday 1 July 2023 but ultimately left the festival. Mäenpää later filed a criminal report alleging discrimination, and the case was taken to the South Ostrobothnia District Court in 2025.

On Monday (9 September), three members of the Provinssi team received fines totalling €9,360 and were ordered to pay Mäenpää €1,600 in compensation, though the judgment can be appealed.

“This decision is ridiculous. We at FKP Scorpio are committed to being a vocal supporter of minorities”

According to the District Court’s assessment, Mäenpää did not act contrary to his commitment at the Provinssi festival.

“Of course, the discussion about values ​​should be constructive and respectful of all parties, which the article does not fulfill in certain respects. However, Mäenpää’s criticism has mainly been directed at the Finnish National Board of Education and its way of instructing how children should be taught about gender diversity,” the judgment states.

The Non-Discrimination Ombudsman’s statement in the case says that the festival did not discriminate and that the festival has made an effort to protect and promote fundamental and human rights, equality and equity.

Responding to the verdict, FKP Scorpio founder and CEO Folkert Koopmans says, “This decision is ridiculous. We at FKP Scorpio are committed to being a vocal supporter of minorities and our Finnish colleagues have our unwavering support.”

Provinssi’s head promoter Aino-Maria Paasivirta and festival director Ville Koivisto, say: “We are disappointed in the District Court ruling. Provinssi and Fullsteam stand for our values and the actions that support those values. We fully support the team.

“As a festival, organisation and citizens, we strive for a society without hate speech and without discrimination, and strive for a society where people and minorities receive the support they need and deserve. This is something we require of all invited guests of the festival to agree to when accepting their invitation. The bare minimum for us is to create a safer space at and around our festival. It has been made clear that being an active ally sometimes pushes boundaries of the judicial system.”

