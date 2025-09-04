High-profile stars boost The O2 to record profit

London’s The O2 made a record pre-tax profit of £64.9 million (€74.8m) last year, bolstered by shows with stars such as The Killers, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul McCartney and Peter Kay.

Accounts lodged with Companies House by Ansco Finance showed the 20,000-cap UK arena – which reported profits of £58.4m in 2023 – also posted record revenue and EBITDA for for the year ending 31 December 2024.

Turnover jumped to £130m compared to £122.3m in 2023, while gross profit rose to £91.6m (2023: £86.3m) and operating profit increased to £57.8m (2023: £54.4m).

“2024’s event diary saw a continued strong content mix with a diverse range of high-profile artists including The Killers, Olivia

Rodrigo and Paul McCartney,” reads the document. “Once again the comedy offering was underpinned by the continuation of Peter Kay’s monthly residency and saw tours from Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan in this genre. The Arena also hosted the final of the League of Legend World Championships for the first time.

“A number of sponsorship deals were completed in the year and 2024 also saw the launch of a new membership club, The Nintety Third by Qatar Airways. This offers the latest concept in premium seating and continues the venue’s commitment to offer a best in class experience for visitors.”

“The group has delivered the best and most exclusive acts, has maintained high standards in customer service, and has delivered excellent value for money”

The number of performances was down slightly from 216 in 2023 to 200 last year, with attendance also dipping marginally from 2,840,000 to 2,804,000. During the year, the company paid dividends of £3m, double 2023’s £15m.

“The business has continued to maintain a competitive advantage in order to attract customers,” it continues. “The group has delivered the best and most exclusive acts, has maintained high standards in customer service, and has delivered excellent value for money. The pipeline of acts and events of all genres scheduled for 2025 is strong.”

The companies directors say they anticipate continuing growth in EBITDA and revenue in 2025.

Artists booked to perform at the venue before the end of the year include Tom Grennan, Lewis Capaldi, Busted vs McFly, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Little Simz, Haim, Benson Boone, Radiohead, Wolf Alice, Jamiroquai, Mumford & Sons, Stereophonics and Madness.

