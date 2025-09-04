K-pop festival to make Middle East debut

The Dream Concert is heading to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park, Yas Island, this November, promoted by Theory Eleven Entertainment

News By James Hanley | 4 September 2025

Offlimits Festival
Offlimits Festival

K-pop spectacular the Dream Concert is heading to the Middle East for the first time.

Courtesy of Theory Eleven Entertainment (T11), in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and immersive experience specialist Miral, the long-running festival will debut in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park, Yas Island on 22 November.

Since its launch in 1995, Dream Concert has attracted millions of fans in Korea and staged special editions abroad. The full artist lineup, which promises to feature some of the biggest names in K-pop, will be officially revealed this Saturday (6 September).

“We are proud to highlight Abu Dhabi as a global hub for live music and culture, while introducing one of K-pop’s most iconic festivals to the Middle East”

“Hosting the Dream Concert reflects our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment experiences to Abu Dhabi, perfectly in line with the city’s bold vision of becoming the region’s entertainment capital,” says Theory Eleven CEO Sia Farr. “We are proud to highlight Abu Dhabi as a global hub for live music and culture, while introducing one of K-pop’s most iconic festivals to the Middle East.”

T11’s previous highlights in the UAE include the Offlimits Music Festival — the country’s largest open-format music festival — which launched earlier this year, as well as headline concerts by the likes of Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Robbie Williams.

Other productions have included The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays, Elf The Musical, Bubble Planet Experience and Andrea Bocelli’s New Year’s Eve performance at Emirates Palace.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

MOST POPULAR

Related Content

Bridging the Gulf: Touring the Gulf States

IQ shines a light on the burgeoning live entertainment markets in the Gulf States in this in-depth market report

Feature 18 March, 2024

Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The unstoppable rise of the Gulf States

As one of the first regions to re-emerge on the live touring circuit, the Gulf States is undoubtedly the number-one growth spot on the planet right now

Feature 13 May, 2022

Etihad Arena team. L–R: Al Zaabi, Abu Dhabi tourism department head Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Douglas

Etihad agrees naming deal for Flash’s Yas Bay Arena

The soon-to-open 18,000-cap. arena in Abu Dhabi, set to become the UAE's second major indoor concert venue, is now known as Etihad Arena

News 9 January, 2020

Back to top
tag //if (typeof Stripe === 'undefined') { // var stripeScript = document.createElement('script'); // stripeScript.src = 'https://js.stripe.com/v3/'; // stripeScript.onload = function() { // // Retry any failed Stripe operations // if (typeof window.retryStripeInit === 'function') { // window.retryStripeInit(); // } // }; // document.head.appendChild(stripeScript); //}