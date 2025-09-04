K-pop festival to make Middle East debut

K-pop spectacular the Dream Concert is heading to the Middle East for the first time.

Courtesy of Theory Eleven Entertainment (T11), in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and immersive experience specialist Miral, the long-running festival will debut in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park, Yas Island on 22 November.

Since its launch in 1995, Dream Concert has attracted millions of fans in Korea and staged special editions abroad. The full artist lineup, which promises to feature some of the biggest names in K-pop, will be officially revealed this Saturday (6 September).

“We are proud to highlight Abu Dhabi as a global hub for live music and culture, while introducing one of K-pop’s most iconic festivals to the Middle East”

“Hosting the Dream Concert reflects our commitment to bringing world-class entertainment experiences to Abu Dhabi, perfectly in line with the city’s bold vision of becoming the region’s entertainment capital,” says Theory Eleven CEO Sia Farr. “We are proud to highlight Abu Dhabi as a global hub for live music and culture, while introducing one of K-pop’s most iconic festivals to the Middle East.”

T11’s previous highlights in the UAE include the Offlimits Music Festival — the country’s largest open-format music festival — which launched earlier this year, as well as headline concerts by the likes of Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Robbie Williams.

Other productions have included The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays, Elf The Musical, Bubble Planet Experience and Andrea Bocelli’s New Year’s Eve performance at Emirates Palace.

