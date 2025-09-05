Kneecap announce livestream concert in lieu of US tour

Kneecap have announced a livestream performance and a cinema screening in lieu of their cancelled US tour.

The Irish trio axed the sold-out headline outing last week, after member Mo Chara’s terrorism case was adjourned until 26 September at his second court hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on 20 August.

The Belfast band were set to begin the 15-date run at Pier 17 in New York on 1 October, with shows also scheduled in Louisville, Nashville, Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, Columbus, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and more.

Yesterday (4 September), Kneecap announced a livestream gig from a “secret location in Ireland” on 10 October, performing in the middle of the night to reach US fans at 9 pm EST and 6 pm PST (2 am GMT +1). Tickets for the global livestream cost $15.

Additionally, a screening will take place at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, with tickets ranging from $25–45 (€21–38). Every ticket holder will also receive a one-off screen-printed poster of the event on entry.

“We were not willing to allow this British witch-hunt stop us playing to tens of thousands of fans across the US”

“Announcing the show on X (formerly Twitter), Kneecap wrote: “USA Fenians…..and Fenians across the world…. October 10th we will be with you LIVE and direct from Ireland. We were not willing to allow this British witch-hunt stop us playing to tens of thousands of fans across the US so have a very special gig to bring to you from a secret location in Ireland.”

Chara (real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) first appeared in court in June, when he was released on unconditional bail.

The terrorism charges levelled again him were for allegedly displaying a flag in support of a proscribed organisation, namely Hezbollah, during a London concert in November 2024. The rapper is yet to enter a plea, but has denied any wrongdoing.

The case was adjourned last week until 26 September – just days before the US leg was due to start. However, their Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver later that month are still slated to go ahead.

The band, who are booked internationally by Primary Talent, parted company with their North American representatives International Artist Group (IAG) earlier this year and faced calls for their US work visas to be revoked following their controversial performances at April’s Coachella.

