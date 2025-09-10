Live Nation targets 200m fans as stock hits new high

Live Nation is bidding to extend its fanbase to 200 million, fuelled by international growth, amid the company’s share price soaring past US$170 for the first time.

Stock in LN rose 5% over the past five days to an all-time high of $172.08. At press time, it had settled at $170.94 with its market cap now in excess of $40 billion.

Speaking yesterday (9 September) at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Live Nation president/CFO Joe Berchtold outlined the globalisation of the company’s operations.

“In 2005, our business was about 70% North America,” he said. “If you look at it this year, we’ve sold, I think, 158 million tickets at this point… It’ll be over half international fans this year. We’ve done a great job growing the North America business. It’s quadrupled roughly over the 20 years. The international business, as it’s truly globalised, is where you’ve seen the tremendous growth, eightfold increase.

“If you look forward, we continue to believe there’s still substantial growth in North America as we get more and more localised with bringing the shows to all the markets… Even putting that growth aside, if you simply said the opportunity over the next several years is for international to catch up to the US, because it is now fully globalised in terms of the demand, you’ve got a fivefold increase that you could grow our business or grow the industry. I think that’ll be the major trend.”

“Our next target is we want to grow our fanbase from 150 to 200 million”

He continued: “Our next target is we want to grow our fanbase from 150 to 200 million. I expect the mix will be more international than North America. Number two is a real focus on the venue side. We’ve seen tremendous success by investing in venues.”

Earlier this summer, Live Nation expanded its investment in Latin America’s largest promoter Ocesa with the purchase of an additional 24% stake. Berchtold described the market as “a huge success story for us”.

“We’ve talked a lot about triple the number of fans with Ocesa in a very short period of time – incredible success, just a fantastic management team there in terms of really growing the market in Mexico,” he said. “You see some interesting things this year with an artist like Shakira doing stadium shows in 12 different cities in Mexico. A home run number.”

Moreover, Berchtold suggested the firm had only scratched the surface of the region’s potential.

“To me, the really interesting part is they’re following the US version of the hyperlocal strategy and really getting into what are all the cities that can support major events,” he said. “You take that and you start to extrapolate that into the other major markets in Latin America. We may have 15 million fans there now. It could easily be another 100 million fans as we develop that market over the next several years, as we bring more artists globally down there, as we go into more markets, as we develop more artists in those regions, bring them across the region, bring them back to the US and Europe and so on.

“We’ve got great teams in place now. I am very confident we’ll be able to continue to grow as we have been. I think there’s something like a dozen venue opportunities we’re looking at down there. It’ll play very nicely into the venue side as well.”

“Now that we have a foothold in Japan, I think we feel much more comfortable that we’ve got the potential of the two pillars of Japan and Australia”

In the spring, Live Nation also strengthened its foothold in Japan with the acquisition of Hayashi International Promotions (HIP), one of the country’s leading promoters for domestic and international artists. Berchtold elaborated on the opportunities that territory offers.

“Now that we have a foothold in Japan, I think we feel much more comfortable that we’ve got the potential of the two pillars of Japan and Australia,” he said. “We need to certainly build out our capabilities more in Japan. At least for now, we have the ability to come in, be promoting shows there, start to drive scale, figure out what other markets in the region we can develop.

“That’s one where, again, we think our penetration is almost nothing today in Asia outside of Australia. It could be a couple hundred million fans. Again, incredible opportunities in Japan on the promotion side, the local artist side, exporting the J-pop, the venue side. It’ll be more like our experience in Germany, where we have to build the pieces over time, and it’s going to take a few years. As a market, it certainly has as much or more opportunity than any other in the world.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.