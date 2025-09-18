Live Nation-TM sued by FTC for ‘illegal resale tactics’

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and seven states are suing Live Nation and its Ticketmaster business for allegedly “tacitly coordinating with brokers” to harvest tickets and then resell them at inflated prices on the secondary market.

The FTC is accusing the companies, which merged in 2010, of “engaging in bait-and-switch pricing” and deceiving artists and fans about price and ticket limits that were “routinely and substantially exceeded” by brokers.

Furthermore, it goes on to claim that the firms “sold millions of tickets, often at much higher cost to consumers, on its resale platform that those brokers obtained in excess of artists’ ticket limits”.

The lawsuit, filed in California, comes in the wake of president Donald Trump’s executive order, signed on 31 March, which claimed to bring “common sense” changes to live event ticketing.

“It should not cost an arm and a leg to take the family to a baseball game or attend your favourite musician’s show”

“President Donald Trump made it clear in his March executive order that the federal government must protect Americans from being ripped off when they buy tickets to live events,” says FTC chair Andrew N. Ferguson. “American live entertainment is the best in the world and should be accessible to all of us. It should not cost an arm and a leg to take the family to a baseball game or attend your favourite musician’s show.

“The Trump-Vance FTC is working hard to ensure that fans have a shot at buying fair-priced tickets, and today’s lawsuit is a monumental step in that direction.”

Live Nation/Ticketmaster has been approached for comment.

The FTC and US Department of Justice (DOJ) jointly opened a public inquiry in May to identify “unfair and anticompetitive practices and conduct” in the concert and ticketing industry. The two federal agencies invited members of the public to submit comments and information on “harmful practices and on potential regulation or legislation to protect consumers in the industry”.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.